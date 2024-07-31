The Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 20 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 578,120 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,060 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,390 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,161 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 16,086 (+30) units;

RSZV — 1131 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 907 (+1) units;

aircraft — 363 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,853 (+21) units;

cruise missiles — 2,407 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,739 (+52) units;

special equipment — 2697 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 144 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Chasovoy Yar area of the Donetsk region.

The enemy tried 23 times to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Severnye, Toretsk, New York and Zalizne settlements.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka settlements, where the enemy tried 16 times to break through the Ukrainian defensive positions.