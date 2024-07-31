A significant strengthening of the AFU will take place in the coming weeks. What will change?

The New York Times analyzed the Ukrainian mobilization campaign and concluded that it will have an impact on the course of the war in the near future. This is also confirmed by the statements of Ukrainian officials, soldiers and military analysts who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian authorities and brigades recognize the problems with the lack of military personnel, but are actively working to solve this problem.
- The Russian army may make another attempt to break through the Ukrainian defenses at the front.
- Success in the war for Ukraine depends not only on the scale of mobilization, but also on the high-quality training of soldiers and the proper supply of military equipment and ammunition.
The Armed Forces will strengthen tens of thousands of mobilized
According to experts, from May 2024, up to 30,000 people were mobilized in Ukraine every month.
What is important to understand is twice or three times more than during the last winter months.
However, the Ukrainian authorities refuse to confirm or deny such information.
The representatives of some brigades also do not hide that the situation with personnel began to improve gradually.
As the press officer of the 65th brigade, Lieutenant Serhiy Skibchyk, said, his unit is being strengthened by small groups of conscripts every week, but this is not enough at the moment.
What are the current mobilization problems
According to Vienna-based military analyst Franz-Stefan Gadi, who recently returned from Ukraine, many of the mobilized will go to the front in the coming weeks.
In addition, he voiced a forecast that by this time the Russian army "will make another large-scale push" in an attempt to break through the defense of the Armed Forces.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that mobilization is only part of success for Ukraine.
Quality training of soldiers and provision of a sufficient number of weapons and ammunition are also important factors.
