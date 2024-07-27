Fedorov showed a unique robot to rescue the soldiers of the Armed Forces

A robot that can transport several wounded soldiers from the battlefield at once has already been put into mass production. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

A unique rescue robot will appear on the Ukrainian front

According to the minister, the Ratel N robot is the result of the work of the Brave1 defense cluster.

He will deal with the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian defenders from the battlefield.

Moreover, it is indicated that the unique Ukrainian robot can transport 400+ kg of live load, therefore it is able to transport several people at once.

Thanks to its design, it is able to move through difficult terrain, works quietly, so it is invisible to the enemy. It is also equipped with night cameras to effectively perform tasks in conditions of low visibility and at night, says Mykhailo Fedorov. Share

What is also important to understand is that it can be used for a variety of tasks.

For example, on Ratel H you can install:

REB,

mobile observation point,

combat module,

demining installation.

According to Fedorov, the complex is also equipped with satellite communication, so the operator can control it at a very long distance.

Ratel H has already passed field tests and has been put into serial production — the military uses it and gives positive feedback. Technology is our asymmetric response to the enemy. The more of them at the front, the fewer opponents. Mykhailo Fedorov Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

Robot Ratel N (Photo: facebook.com/mykhailofedorov.com.ua)

Why robots cannot replace soldiers at the front

Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shared this opinion in an interview with Online.UA.

According to him, turrets and robotic systems are just the beginning.

No one in the military can deny the fact that the human is still the more effective unit on the battlefield.