Fedorov showed a unique robot to rescue the soldiers of the Armed Forces

A robot that can transport several wounded soldiers from the battlefield at once has already been put into mass production. This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.
Points of attention
- The Ratel H robot can transport 400+ kg of live load.
- Its design allows you to move on difficult terrain, work quietly and efficiently in conditions of low visibility.
- Ratel H can be equipped with a variety of installations, such as EW, observation posts, combat modules and demining installations.
A unique rescue robot will appear on the Ukrainian front
According to the minister, the Ratel N robot is the result of the work of the Brave1 defense cluster.
He will deal with the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian defenders from the battlefield.
Moreover, it is indicated that the unique Ukrainian robot can transport 400+ kg of live load, therefore it is able to transport several people at once.
What is also important to understand is that it can be used for a variety of tasks.
For example, on Ratel H you can install:
REB,
mobile observation point,
combat module,
demining installation.
According to Fedorov, the complex is also equipped with satellite communication, so the operator can control it at a very long distance.
Why robots cannot replace soldiers at the front
Dmytro "Ivich" Verbych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shared this opinion in an interview with Online.UA.
According to him, turrets and robotic systems are just the beginning.
No one in the military can deny the fact that the human is still the more effective unit on the battlefield.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-