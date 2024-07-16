Ukrainian startups create low-cost robots to fight Russia

Ukrainian developers are using innovations to create an army of robots that can destroy Russian occupiers and rescue wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces, as well as civilians.

What is known about the development of Ukrainian robots for the war with the Russian army

As noted, about 250 startups in Ukraine create "killer cars" in secret locations, which mostly look like rural auto repair shops.

Among them are the employees of entrepreneur Andrii Denysenko's startup, who can assemble an unmanned land vehicle "Odyssey" in a shed in four days.

The main feature of this device is its price, which is 35 thousand dollars, which is about 10% of the cost of the imported model.

We are at war with a huge country that has no resource limitations. We understand that we cannot waste many human lives. "War is mathematics," emphasised Denysenko, who is the head of the defense startup UkrPrototype. Share

The publication said that last month, one of the company's UAVs, Odyssey, traveled around its axis and kicked up dust while speeding through a corn field in the north of Ukraine. The 800-kilogram prototype, which looks like a small tank without a turret and wheels on tracks, can travel up to 30 km on a single battery charge.

It is noted that the prototype has the effect of a rescue and support platform, but it can be modified to carry a heavy remote-controlled machine gun or mine-explosive charges.

Denisenko's company is also working on such projects as a motorized exoskeleton that will increase a soldier's strength and even help him climb a slope.

War and technology. Why Ukraine is one step ahead of the rest of the world

According to The New York Times, the weapons of the future are not just being created in Ukraine but are already being used directly on the battlefield.

Against the background of the fact that crazy money is pouring into the Armed Forces, and artificial intelligence has begun the era of killer robots, Ukrainian engineers have received incredible opportunities.

The new technology could give it an edge over Russia, which has also begun developing autonomous killer devices.

The publication's material talks about swarms of self-guided drones that can independently coordinate attacks and machine guns with computer vision that can eliminate enemies automatically.

Also, more amazing creations are being created in Ukraine, such as a hovering unmanned helicopter with machine guns. What is important to understand is that they are relatively cheap (several thousand dollars—ed.) and readily available.