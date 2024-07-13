Killer drones change course of Russia's war against Ukraine
Killer drones change course of Russia's war against Ukraine

drone
Source:  Bloomberg

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said that "drones practically saved the front line." As Bloomberg points out, the head of state's words are not hyperbole because the role of UAVs is challenging to overestimate.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian drones, produced by 'Viryi Dron', have significantly influenced the dynamics of the war in Ukraine, with the ability to disable tanks and destroy costly Russian military assets.
  • The cost-effectiveness of Ukrainian drones, priced at about 400-500 dollars, contrasts with their capability to neutralize multimillion-dollar enemy equipment, showcasing a remarkable military advantage.
  • The innovative use of UAVs in Ukraine, including both FPV and reusable drones equipped with explosives, has transformed the way combat missions are conducted, highlighting the importance of technological advancements in modern warfare.
  • The production rate of 6,000 drones per month by 'Viryi Dron' underscores the scale of Ukraine's UAV manufacturing industry and its crucial role in supporting the Armed Forces against Russian invaders.
  • From controlled battlefield operations to strategic strikes on enemy territory, Ukrainian drones have emerged as a formidable asset reshaping the narrative of the conflict and bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukrainian drones. How they changed the course of the war

Journalists draw attention to the fact that there are a lot of drone manufacturers in Ukraine who work non-stop so that the Armed Forces can deter the Russian invaders.

Bloomberg spoke with Oleksiy Babenko, the founder and CEO of Viryi Dron.

What's important to understand is that his team makes about 6,000 drones every month.

Their drone has four propellers and a mounted camera. Soldiers of the Armed Forces on the battlefield can control it using a remote control similar to a joystick for video games.

It is extremely interesting that a single FPV drone can be equipped with explosives powerful enough to disable an armored vehicle. Three such drones can disable a tank.

Why drones have become a real breakthrough

An essential factor is that their cost is not prohibitive—about 400-500 dollars—but these UAVs can destroy expensive Russian army equipment.

We are talking, for example, about a Russian army tank that cost 9 million dollars.

When the drone is ready, it is lifted into the air for a quick test. It is then set aside for packing and delivery to the front. And within a week, some military personnel have been carrying out combat missions, destroying a Russian vehicle or a platoon, thanks to these drones, the journalists note.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that, in addition to FPV drones, Ukraine produces reusable drones that are capable of carrying explosives over long distances, in particular, into enemy territory.

