Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said that "drones practically saved the front line." As Bloomberg points out, the head of state's words are not hyperbole because the role of UAVs is challenging to overestimate.

Ukrainian drones. How they changed the course of the war

Journalists draw attention to the fact that there are a lot of drone manufacturers in Ukraine who work non-stop so that the Armed Forces can deter the Russian invaders.

Bloomberg spoke with Oleksiy Babenko, the founder and CEO of Viryi Dron.

What's important to understand is that his team makes about 6,000 drones every month.

Their drone has four propellers and a mounted camera. Soldiers of the Armed Forces on the battlefield can control it using a remote control similar to a joystick for video games.

It is extremely interesting that a single FPV drone can be equipped with explosives powerful enough to disable an armored vehicle. Three such drones can disable a tank. Share

Why drones have become a real breakthrough

An essential factor is that their cost is not prohibitive—about 400-500 dollars—but these UAVs can destroy expensive Russian army equipment.

We are talking, for example, about a Russian army tank that cost 9 million dollars.

When the drone is ready, it is lifted into the air for a quick test. It is then set aside for packing and delivery to the front. And within a week, some military personnel have been carrying out combat missions, destroying a Russian vehicle or a platoon, thanks to these drones, the journalists note. Share

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that, in addition to FPV drones, Ukraine produces reusable drones that are capable of carrying explosives over long distances, in particular, into enemy territory.