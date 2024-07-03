Russia's invasion and large-scale aid from its allies have transformed Silicon Valley in a matter of years into the creation of weapons of the future that are upending the way modern warfare is waged.
Points of attention
- Killer robots and autonomous drones are already being used on the battlefield, giving Ukraine an advantage over Russia.
- Ukrainian engineers are taking a big step in the development of military technologies, creating a wide range of military devices/
- The deadly innovation race between Ukraine and Russia is rapidly gaining momentum, and the latest technologies are becoming a key element in successful warfare.
Why Ukraine is one step ahead of the rest of the world
According to The New York Times, the weapons of the future are not just being created in Ukraine but are already being used directly on the battlefield.
Against the background of the fact that crazy money is being poured into the Armed Forces, and artificial intelligence has begun the era of killer robots, Ukrainian engineers have received incredible opportunities.
The new technology could give it an edge over Russia, which has also begun developing autonomous killer devices.
According to journalists, a deadly innovation race has just begun between Ukraine and Russia, but soon it will cover other countries as well.
Autonomous drones to stop the Russian invaders
The publication's material talks about swarms of self-guided drones that can coordinate attacks, and machine guns with computer vision independently will be able to eliminate enemies automatically.
Also, more amazing creations are being created in Ukraine, such as a hovering unmanned helicopter with machine guns. What is important to understand is that they are relatively cheap (several thousand dollars—ed.) and readily available.
Ukraine can already show off extremely futuristic weapons — it is about the "Volley" artillery tower with autonomous guidance, which works with the PlayStation controller.
It can automatically capture a target at a distance of up to 1000 meters.
