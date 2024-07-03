Russia's invasion and large-scale aid from its allies have transformed Silicon Valley in a matter of years into the creation of weapons of the future that are upending the way modern warfare is waged.

Why Ukraine is one step ahead of the rest of the world

According to The New York Times, the weapons of the future are not just being created in Ukraine but are already being used directly on the battlefield.

Against the background of the fact that crazy money is being poured into the Armed Forces, and artificial intelligence has begun the era of killer robots, Ukrainian engineers have received incredible opportunities.

The new technology could give it an edge over Russia, which has also begun developing autonomous killer devices.

As soon as we get to the point that we will not have enough people, the only solution will be to replace them with robots, — one of the manufacturers and co-founder of Saker companies shared his opinion on this matter. Share

According to journalists, a deadly innovation race has just begun between Ukraine and Russia, but soon it will cover other countries as well.

Autonomous drones to stop the Russian invaders

The publication's material talks about swarms of self-guided drones that can coordinate attacks, and machine guns with computer vision independently will be able to eliminate enemies automatically.

Also, more amazing creations are being created in Ukraine, such as a hovering unmanned helicopter with machine guns. What is important to understand is that they are relatively cheap (several thousand dollars—ed.) and readily available.

All over Ukraine, improvised factories and laboratories have sprung up to create remote-controlled machines of all sizes, from long-range aircraft and attack boats to cheap kamikaze drones. Many of them are the forerunners of machines that will eventually act independently, the journalists say. Share

Ukraine can already show off extremely futuristic weapons — it is about the "Volley" artillery tower with autonomous guidance, which works with the PlayStation controller.