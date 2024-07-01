Ukrainian drone attacks cause panic in Russian army's ranks

The Russian occupiers began to use tracked vehicles on the front with EW devices installed on them to protect against the attacks of Ukrainian drones, which the Russian occupiers are mortally afraid of.

How Russian army is trying to protect itself from Ukrainian drones

The machine, named after the rescue robot from the popular Disney cartoon Wall-E, is the first tracked electronic warfare system developed by the Russians. This equipment lacks offensive weapons, but is equipped with antennas and a system for jamming radio and GPS signals. The main purpose of this equipment is to interrupt the communication between the attacking drones and their operators, the publication says. Share

It is noted that the Russian occupiers use these machines to protect ground units from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

The authors of the material explain that in this way, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is trying to recreate a kind of invisible dome that protects against reconnaissance drones and assault BpLA.

The manufacturer of these systems claims that they are capable of jamming radio-electronic communication within a 300-meter radius.

What other devices do the Russian occupiers use to protect against AFU drones?

In addition, the material emphasises that units of the Russian Federation's occupation army began to receive special backpacks for protection against drones.

These are special backpacks that interfere with communication with drones. Such "jammers" equipped with antennas are worn by both Russians and Ukrainians. This mobile device is difficult to track and allows to interrupt the connection of the UAV with its operator. As a result, the drone falls approximately 250 meters from the intended target, — the journalists of the publication note. Share

The authors of the material emphasise that one such set can cost up to UAH 300,000.

It is noted that soldiers usually use Tuman and BlackZone devices, which neutralise commercial Chinese drones of the DJI Phantom series, which are so popular on the front.