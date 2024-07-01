Ukrainian drone attacks cause panic in Russian army's ranks
Ukraine
AFU Military
Source:  Rzeczpospolita

The Russian occupiers began to use tracked vehicles on the front with EW devices installed on them to protect against the attacks of Ukrainian drones, which the Russian occupiers are mortally afraid of.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers used tracked vehicles with EW to protect against Ukrainian drones, installing radio and GPS jamming systems.
  • The occupying army of the Russian Federation is trying to create an invisible dome of protection against reconnaissance drones and combat UAVs using special electronic communication jamming devices.
  • The Russian occupiers also used special backpacks to protect against drones. These backpacks can interrupt the connection of the UAV with its operator, forcing the drones to fall a long distance from the target.
  • Tuman and BlackZone military devices are used to neutralize commercial Chinese drones of the DJI Phantom series, which are used by the Ukrainian military and are popular on the front.
  • Defence against Ukrainian drones is becoming an increasingly important problem for the Russian occupiers, which leads to the use of the latest technologies and equipment on the front.

How Russian army is trying to protect itself from Ukrainian drones

The machine, named after the rescue robot from the popular Disney cartoon Wall-E, is the first tracked electronic warfare system developed by the Russians. This equipment lacks offensive weapons, but is equipped with antennas and a system for jamming radio and GPS signals. The main purpose of this equipment is to interrupt the communication between the attacking drones and their operators, the publication says.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers use these machines to protect ground units from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

The authors of the material explain that in this way, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is trying to recreate a kind of invisible dome that protects against reconnaissance drones and assault BpLA.

The manufacturer of these systems claims that they are capable of jamming radio-electronic communication within a 300-meter radius.

What other devices do the Russian occupiers use to protect against AFU drones?

In addition, the material emphasises that units of the Russian Federation's occupation army began to receive special backpacks for protection against drones.

These are special backpacks that interfere with communication with drones. Such "jammers" equipped with antennas are worn by both Russians and Ukrainians. This mobile device is difficult to track and allows to interrupt the connection of the UAV with its operator. As a result, the drone falls approximately 250 meters from the intended target, — the journalists of the publication note.

The authors of the material emphasise that one such set can cost up to UAH 300,000.

It is noted that soldiers usually use Tuman and BlackZone devices, which neutralise commercial Chinese drones of the DJI Phantom series, which are so popular on the front.

