Russia claims drone attacked oil depot in Russian Tambov region

In Russia, a drone attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region, a fire broke out at the scene.

What is known about the drone attack on the oil depot in Russia?

As the governor of the Tambov region, Maksym Egorov, reported, the oil depot attack occurred at 4:35 a.m. A fire broke out at the scene.

According to Egorov, there are no victims. He added that if necessary, the evacuation of local residents will be carried out.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that 12 drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by means of air defense over the territory of the Bryansk region, 9 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Smolensk region, 1 drone was destroyed in the Voronezh region, 2 drones were destroyed in the Kursk region and 1 dorne was intercepted in Rostov.

Attacks on Russian refineries

We will remind, on the night of June 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine delivered a powerful blow to Russian oil refineries. Four refineries were attacked — Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodarsky and Astrakhansky.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders attacked radar stations and radar intelligence centres of Russian troops in Crimea and the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Also, last night in the Krasnodar region, the storage and training sites of "Shaheds" were hit. Defence forces attacked training buildings and control points of enemy drones.