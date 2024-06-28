Russia claims drone attacked oil depot in Russian Tambov region

In Russia, a drone attacked an oil depot in the Tambov region, a fire broke out at the scene.
Points of attention
- The governor of Tambov region confirmed the fact of the attack and the start of the fire, so far there are no victims among the local population.
- The Russian side claims the successful interception and destruction of drones in various regions, but this did not prevent Ukrainian troops from attacking Russian oil refineries and military facilities.
- It is noted that Ukrainian troops attacked four Russian refineries, radar stations and radar intelligence centers, as well as terrorist storage and training sites in the Krasnodar Territory.
What is known about the drone attack on the oil depot in Russia?
As the governor of the Tambov region, Maksym Egorov, reported, the oil depot attack occurred at 4:35 a.m. A fire broke out at the scene.
According to Egorov, there are no victims. He added that if necessary, the evacuation of local residents will be carried out.
Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that 12 drones were allegedly intercepted and destroyed by means of air defense over the territory of the Bryansk region, 9 drones were destroyed over the territory of the Smolensk region, 1 drone was destroyed in the Voronezh region, 2 drones were destroyed in the Kursk region and 1 dorne was intercepted in Rostov.
Attacks on Russian refineries
We will remind, on the night of June 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine delivered a powerful blow to Russian oil refineries. Four refineries were attacked — Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodarsky and Astrakhansky.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders attacked radar stations and radar intelligence centres of Russian troops in Crimea and the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.
Also, last night in the Krasnodar region, the storage and training sites of "Shaheds" were hit. Defence forces attacked training buildings and control points of enemy drones.
