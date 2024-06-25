Russia claims of massive drone attack on Belgorod region — video

On the night of June 25, Russia announced a mass drone attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod district, as a result of which a woman was allegedly injured.

What is known about drone attacks on the Belgorod region?

Gladkov also reported broken windows in four apartments of four apartment buildings and damage in a private house.

He claimed that air defence systems allegedly shot down several aerial targets over Belgorod. He also noted that a man was allegedly injured during the raid, and he refused hospitalisation.

What is known about the strike on Russian Pantsir-S in the Belgorod region?

The Ukrainian military hit the "Pantsir-S" system of the Russian occupation army on the territory of the Belgorod region.

According to the information of Russian publications, the governor of Belgorod region said that the grass allegedly caught fire in the area of the village of Dubovoe.

However, photos of the damaged Pantsir-S air defence system were later made public.

According to Russian media, the launcher was hit with cluster munitions.

Black smoke was seen above the impact site.

Due to the explosion of cluster munitions, the grass around the installation burned through.