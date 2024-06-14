A powerful explosion rocked Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region - video

The Russians said that a Russian aerial bomb might have fallen on the city. Locals also say that they heard the sounds of cluster munitions.

What is known about the blast in the Russian Belgorod region?

According to Russian media, this happened earlier in the village of Tytivka.

The region's governor said there was an explosion on the outskirts of Shebekino. The causes of the event are being established. According to preliminary information, there are no victims. All operational services surround the territory, and they are working on the spot.

As of now, it is known about the damage to 10 private houses and one car. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

Locals also note that the blast wave tore window frames out of the holes and broke the windows.

What is known about the large-scale drone attack on three regions of the Russian Federation

On the night of June 14, the blast occurred in Russia's Kursk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions. Residents and authorities report drone attacks, explosions, and fires at infrastructure and military facilities.

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, boasts that the air defence forces allegedly successfully repelled a mass drone attack on the region's territory.

Meanwhile, residents of several streets in Morozovsk lost electricity after the drone attack.

Morozovsk has a military airfield on which the Su-34, Su-24 and Su-24M are based.

In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked an oil depot and seriously damaged fuel tanks.

According to preliminary information, several drones slightly damaged fuel tanks. Burning is not allowed. There are no casualties. All emergency services are currently on site. Liquidation of the consequences of the event continues. Damage to the object is being specified.

Residents reported six explosions and powerful blast waves.