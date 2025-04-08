Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — how its air defenses worked

During a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages by the aggressor country Russia on April 8, air defense forces destroyed 9 Russian drones, and another 31 enemy drones were lost in location and did not reach their targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 8 — what is known

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russians launched a new air attack at around 7:00 PM on April 7.

For it, the Russian army used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and 46 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the Primorsky-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation.

This time, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, the shooting down of 9 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones in the east and north of the country has been confirmed. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force also officially confirmed that 31 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions came under enemy attack.