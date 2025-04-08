Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — how its air defenses worked
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — how its air defenses worked

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 8 - what is known
Читати українською

During a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages by the aggressor country Russia on April 8, air defense forces destroyed 9 Russian drones, and another 31 enemy drones were lost in location and did not reach their targets.

Points of attention

  • The Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions were the primary areas affected by the Russian attack, highlighting the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Despite the aggression, the Defense Forces of Ukraine remain resilient and committed to defending their territory against external threats.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 8 — what is known

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russians launched a new air attack at around 7:00 PM on April 7.

For it, the Russian army used an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and 46 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the Primorsky-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation.

This time, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, the shooting down of 9 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones in the east and north of the country has been confirmed.

The Ukrainian Air Force also officially confirmed that 31 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions came under enemy attack.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasized the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Top NATO General Cavoli Assesses Ukraine's Chances of Winning the War
Ukraine is not doomed to defeat
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What a "sustainable peace" for Ukraine should look like — NATO Secretary General's explanation
Rutte voiced his vision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's terrible." Trump publicly criticized Putin and Russia
The White House
Trump spoke harshly about Russia's actions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?