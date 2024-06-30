Ukraine has launched serial production of drones with a range of over 1,000 km

Ukraine has launched serial production of strike drones with a range of over 1,000 kilometers.

What is known about the production of drones with a range of more than 1000 km

In a fairly short period of time, we developed and put into mass production our own long-range strike drones. Now they are hitting strategic enemy targets at a distance of more than 1,000 km, said General Director of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin. Share

According to the director of Ukroboronprom, it is not worth copying Russia's approaches to such production. He noted that Ukraine has become "non-linear and innovative" in the production of drones.

Russia has huge resources and a superpowerful industry, so it makes no sense to blindly copy its approach. We are forced to be more flexible and resourceful. In time, David realized that fighting Goliath with Goliath's own methods is a wrong idea. In the end, he chose the weapon that could bring victory and skillfully used it, Smetanin added. Share

Ukrainian drones

During the war, Ukraine expanded the production of various types of drones, including long-range ones. In addition, Ukraine began to produce naval drones. These are Sea Baby and Magura V5 unmanned attack platforms.

Recently it became known that Sea Baby was equipped with Grad systems.