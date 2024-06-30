Ukraine has launched serial production of drones with a range of over 1,000 km

Ukraine has launched serial production of strike drones with a range of over 1,000 kilometers.
Points of attention
What is known about the production of drones with a range of more than 1000 km
According to the director of Ukroboronprom, it is not worth copying Russia's approaches to such production. He noted that Ukraine has become "non-linear and innovative" in the production of drones.
Ukrainian drones
During the war, Ukraine expanded the production of various types of drones, including long-range ones. In addition, Ukraine began to produce naval drones. These are Sea Baby and Magura V5 unmanned attack platforms.
Recently it became known that Sea Baby was equipped with Grad systems.