Drones attacked plant and military unit in Russian Bryansk region

In the Bryansk region, drones attacked the "Kremniy El" plant, which is part of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. The military unit also came under attack.

What is known about the drone attack on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to Russian media, the "Kremniy El" microelectronics plant in Bryansk and a military unit in the city of Karachev, Bryansk region, were attacked by drones on June 28.

It is noted that the roof of the production building was damaged at the plant, and the warehouse was damaged in the military unit, and there were allegedly no casualties.

"Kremniy El" is considered one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia. It creates components for military equipment. As the media reported, Russia once "poured" billions into it. The plant is located more than 100 km from the border.

The plant is also involved in the Russian state program "Alternativa". It develops new radars on active phrased gratings using a new element base for air defence, aircraft, and ships.

Note that this is not the first attack on the Kremniy El plant. Yes, a similar attack on the plant happened on September 7, 2023. And in August of last year, a large-scale fire broke out at the Kremniy El plant.

Attacks on Russian refineries

We will remind, on the night of June 21, the Defence Forces of Ukraine conducted a powerful impact to Russian oil refineries. Four refineries were attacked — Afipsky, Ilsky, Krasnodarsky and Astrakhansky.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders attacked radar stations and radar intelligence centres of Russian troops in Crimea and the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

Also, earlier in the Krasnodar Territory, the storage and training sites of "Shaheds" were hit. Defence forces attacked training buildings and control points of enemy drones.