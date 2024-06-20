SSU drones attacked oil depots in Russian Tambov region and Adygea, claims source

On June 20, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drones successfully attacked Russian oil depots in the Tambov region and the Republic of Adygea.
Points of attention
- Attacks on oil depots led to fires and a decrease in the resources Russia needed to wage war.
- The SSU continues to carry out successful attacks on the facilities of the Russian oil complex.
- Ukrainian drones have already attacked several oil depots in different regions of Russia, which emphasizes the consequences of the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation.
- Previous attacks on oil depots in Chushka, Azov, and other areas testify to the determination of the SSU to continue the fight against the enemy using the latest technologies.
What is known about the SSU drone attack on the Russian oil depots
As the sources noted, SBU drones continue to reduce the economic and military potential of the Russian Federation for waging war against Ukraine. Affected this night were:
Warehouse of fuel and lubricants JSC "Tambovnaftoprodukt";
"Enemska" oil depots and "LUKOIL-Yugnaftoprodukt" LLC.
As mentioned earlier, raw materials and finished products were processed and stored at the facilities,. The products, in turn, went to the needs of Russian terrorists.
After the successful strikes, fires started at both objects.
As the sources explained, the strikes help reduce the resources Russia can use to wage war. In particular, the terrorist country is also forced to spend on the restoration of its own infrastructure, which is an additional pressure on its budget, which is already burdened by sanctions restrictions.
In general, SSU drones have already carried out almost three dozen successful attacks on the objects of the Russian oil complex throughout the territory of the terrorist country.
What is known about previous attacks on Russian oil depots
On June 18, drones attacked an oil depot in the village of Chushka, Temryuk District, Krasnodar Territory.
On the same day, drones attacked an oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region. As a result, tanks with oil products caught fire. They have been extinguished for the second day.
According to sources, the attack on oil depots in the Russian Federation was organised by the SSU.
