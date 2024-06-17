DIU drones attacked military facilities in three Russian regions — source

On the night of June 17, drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked military facilities in the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Lipetsk regions of Russia.

What is known about the DIU attack on military facilities of the Russian Federation

According to the source, the drone’s targets were the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant and the local tractor factory. The aggressor uses both enterprises for military purposes.

In the vicinity of the specified objects, local residents heard the sounds of explosions, as well as the work of air defence.

The governors of the Lypetsk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation also reported on the air threat.

Lipetsk Tractor OJSC is a defence enterprise that manufactures modernised self-propelled tracked tractors for the S-300B, S-300VM, and Antey 2500 anti-aircraft missile systems.

What is known about explosions in Russia

According to the governor of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, Aleksandr Gusev, as a result of the attack by two drones, there were no victims in the region.

The head of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, Igor Artamonov, also stated that four drones were "neutralised" over the region. According to him, they attacked the industrial districts of Lipetsk.

At the same time, the governor of the Belgorod region, Aleksandr Gladkov, did not comment on the night drone attack.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that on June 17, six drones were allegedly shot down over the territory of several regions of Russia.