Russians сlaims of drone attack in Lipetsk, Voronezh regions
Drone
Source:  online.ua

Residents of Lipetsk reported an attack by drones on the local tractor factory and the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant. Explosions also rang out in the Voronezh region.

  • Residents of Lipetsk reported an attack by drone on a tractor plant and a metallurgical plant.
  • The Voronezh region has also become the target of drone attacks.
  • The governors of the regions declared an air emergency due to drone incidents.
  • Russian special services are working at the crash sites without casualties.
  • The Voronezh region also suffered the destruction of two aircraft-type UAVs without casualties, according to the governor.

What is known about the explosion in Russia?

Residents of Lipetsk reported explosions and smoke over the tractor factory, Russian Telegram channels report.

It is noted that the region governor, Ihor Artamonov, declared a state of air danger due to an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Later, he stated that one more UAV was allegedly destroyed over Lipetsk and the second over the city's industrial zone.

According to him, employees of the special services are working at the place where the debris fell. There are no victims.

After that, there were reports of the destruction of two more drones over the industrial zone of Lipetsk.

Lipetsk tractor OJSC. In 2009, the production of chassis for military equipment was separated from the structure of the company "Lipetsk Tracked Tractor Plant." This defence enterprise manufactures modernized self-propelled tracked tractors for the S-300B, S-300VM, and Antey 2500 anti-aircraft missile systems.

What is known about the incidents in the Voronezh region

According to the governor of the Voronezh region, two aircraft-type UAVs were "destroyed" at night in the region.

According to his preliminary data, there are allegedly no casualties or damage.

