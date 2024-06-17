Russians сlaims of drone attack in Lipetsk, Voronezh regions

Residents of Lipetsk reported an attack by drones on the local tractor factory and the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant. Explosions also rang out in the Voronezh region.

What is known about the explosion in Russia?

Residents of Lipetsk reported explosions and smoke over the tractor factory, Russian Telegram channels report. Share

It is noted that the region governor, Ihor Artamonov, declared a state of air danger due to an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Later, he stated that one more UAV was allegedly destroyed over Lipetsk and the second over the city's industrial zone.

According to him, employees of the special services are working at the place where the debris fell. There are no victims.

After that, there were reports of the destruction of two more drones over the industrial zone of Lipetsk.

Соцмережі повідомляють про вибухи і дим над тракторним заводом і металургійним комбінатом у Липецьку.

Відео: Astra pic.twitter.com/HKnCO2PeXJ — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 17, 2024

Lipetsk tractor OJSC. In 2009, the production of chassis for military equipment was separated from the structure of the company "Lipetsk Tracked Tractor Plant." This defence enterprise manufactures modernized self-propelled tracked tractors for the S-300B, S-300VM, and Antey 2500 anti-aircraft missile systems.

What is known about the incidents in the Voronezh region

According to the governor of the Voronezh region, two aircraft-type UAVs were "destroyed" at night in the region.

According to his preliminary data, there are allegedly no casualties or damage.