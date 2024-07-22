Weapons of revenge. The DIU showed the work of the attack UAV units

Ukrainian intelligence officers continue to use attack drones for attacks on military facilities of the aggressor country Russia. The work of the units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence was filmed on video.

How DIU uses drones to destroy military facilities of the Russian army

As noted in the DIU, the advantage over the enemy remains the high resistance of Ukrainian drones to means of radio-electronic warfare and the range that allows them to hit critical objects of the Russian aggressor.

Our drones are the latest weapon of revenge for all Moscow's war crimes. Share

Long-range drone attacks of DIU

Ukrainian spies have repeatedly struck military facilities on the territory of Russia with the help of their drones.

Often the targets of the attack were oil depots and oil refineries of the Russians.

In particular, on July 22, sources in the special services reported that the Main Directorate of Intelligence struck a refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation with drones.

Also, on the night of May 10, an oil refinery in the Kaluga region was under attack by Ukrainian intelligence drones. Several explosions were heard in the refinery area.