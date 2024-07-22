Weapons of revenge. The DIU showed the work of the attack UAV units

Ukrainian intelligence officers continue to use attack drones for attacks on military facilities of the aggressor country Russia. The work of the units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence was filmed on video.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian intelligence officers are using attack drones to target Russian military facilities in retaliation for war crimes committed by Moscow.
- DIU drones are highly resistant to electronic warfare and have a long range, enabling them to strike critical objects of the Russian aggressor effectively.
- Recent drone strikes by Ukrainian spies have successfully targeted Russian oil depots and refineries, dealing significant blows to the aggressor's infrastructure.
- The Main Directorate of Intelligence has demonstrated the effectiveness of their drone operations with successful attacks on Russian military facilities, including refineries in Tuapse and the Kaluga region.
- Ukrainian drones serve as a powerful weapon of revenge, showcasing advanced capabilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
How DIU uses drones to destroy military facilities of the Russian army
As noted in the DIU, the advantage over the enemy remains the high resistance of Ukrainian drones to means of radio-electronic warfare and the range that allows them to hit critical objects of the Russian aggressor.
Long-range drone attacks of DIU
Ukrainian spies have repeatedly struck military facilities on the territory of Russia with the help of their drones.
Often the targets of the attack were oil depots and oil refineries of the Russians.
In particular, on July 22, sources in the special services reported that the Main Directorate of Intelligence struck a refinery in Tuapse, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation with drones.
Also, on the night of May 10, an oil refinery in the Kaluga region was under attack by Ukrainian intelligence drones. Several explosions were heard in the refinery area.
