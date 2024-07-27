Russian soldiers may fall into a trap at the front. The AFU disclosed the details
Russian soldiers may fall into a trap at the front. The AFU disclosed the details

Russian troops
Source:  Kyiv24

Russian troops do not stop trying to advance in the direction of the village of New York, which is located in the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian defenders successfully repel enemy attacks.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops risk being surrounded at the front in the Donetsk region.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine disclosed the details of the July 26-27 military operations and strikes by Ukrainian troops against the enemy.
  • During the last day, 122 combat clashes were recorded, and the Russian army again attacked the civilian population of Ukraine.

What is happening in Donetsk region

Stanislav Krasnov, the platoon commander of the 95th Separate Assault Polish Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about the situation on this part of the front.

He informed the journalists that in the area of New York and the city of Toretsk, the advance of the Russian invaders was successfully stopped.

I do not think that they will be able to advance any further, especially since they themselves are taking a great risk by driving so deeply into our defenses in the direction of New York. They themselves can easily get surrounded there, — emphasized the commander.

Stanislav Krasnov has not specified when exactly this may happen.

As already mentioned earlier, on the morning of July 27 in the direction of Toretsk, the Russian army carried out 19 attacks with the support of aviation near Toretsk, New York, Zalizny and Severny.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation at the front on July 26-27 — the latest details

During the past day, 122 combat clashes between the soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and soldiers of the Russian Federation were recorded.

On July 26, the Russian army launched a missile strike against the positions of the Armed Forces units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 80 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 117 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy launched 4,636 attacks, 71 of them from rocket salvo systems.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out three strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas, and also hit an artillery system, two radar stations and one Buk air defense system," says the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The AFU

