Russian troops do not stop trying to advance in the direction of the village of New York, which is located in the Donetsk region, but Ukrainian defenders successfully repel enemy attacks.
Points of attention
- Russian troops risk being surrounded at the front in the Donetsk region.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine disclosed the details of the July 26-27 military operations and strikes by Ukrainian troops against the enemy.
- During the last day, 122 combat clashes were recorded, and the Russian army again attacked the civilian population of Ukraine.
What is happening in Donetsk region
Stanislav Krasnov, the platoon commander of the 95th Separate Assault Polish Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about the situation on this part of the front.
He informed the journalists that in the area of New York and the city of Toretsk, the advance of the Russian invaders was successfully stopped.
Stanislav Krasnov has not specified when exactly this may happen.
As already mentioned earlier, on the morning of July 27 in the direction of Toretsk, the Russian army carried out 19 attacks with the support of aviation near Toretsk, New York, Zalizny and Severny.
This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The situation at the front on July 26-27 — the latest details
During the past day, 122 combat clashes between the soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and soldiers of the Russian Federation were recorded.
On July 26, the Russian army launched a missile strike against the positions of the Armed Forces units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 80 airstrikes, in particular, dropping 117 anti-aircraft missiles.
In addition, it is indicated that the enemy launched 4,636 attacks, 71 of them from rocket salvo systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-