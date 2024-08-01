The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 33 artillery systems and 42 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 579,490 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,399 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,203 (+42) units;

artillery systems — 16,119 (+33) units;

RSZV — 1132 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 907 units;

aircraft — 363 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,968 (+115) units;

cruise missiles — 2,407 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,816 (+77) units;

special equipment — 2713 (+16) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaf

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 156 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction.