The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 579,490 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 soldiers of the Russian Federation and a large amount of equipment at the front.
- During the day, 156 combat clashes were recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction.
- In general, since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian army, huge losses have been inflicted on this customs house of Ukrainian land.
- The defense forces of Ukraine continue to defend their territory and effectively resist Russian aggression.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,399 (+9) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,203 (+42) units;
artillery systems — 16,119 (+33) units;
RSZV — 1132 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 907 units;
aircraft — 363 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,968 (+115) units;
cruise missiles — 2,407 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,816 (+77) units;
special equipment — 2713 (+16) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 156 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours. The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction.
In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 battles were fought in the Ivanivsky, Chasovoy Yar, Bohdanivka and Andriivka districts.
There were 26 skirmishes in the Toretsk direction near Severny, New York, Toretsk and Zalizny.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 55 assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Zhelanne, Sergiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Lysichne, Timofiivka, Karlivka, Kalinove and Grodivka settlements.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped 13 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Zhelany, Karlivka, Ge
