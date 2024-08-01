According to the information of the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 156 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 55 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region in the past 24 hours.
- Russian occupiers attempted attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and other areas, but were successfully repelled.
- Constant threat from Russian troops in the east of Ukraine highlights the need for a strong defensive response from the Armed Forces to maintain stability and security.
- Details of attacks and clashes in different regions such as Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Zaporozhye showcase the ongoing conflict and efforts of Ukrainian military to defend their positions.
- The situation in the south of Ukraine, particularly in Kherson region, witnessed multiple unsuccessful attacks by the Russian invaders, emphasizing the challenges faced by the Armed Forces in different fronts.
What is known about the situation at the front
It is noted that in the Kharkiv region, during the day, the Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 8 times near Vozdvizhenka, Zhelany, Sergiivka, Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanovka, Lysichny, Timofiivka, Karlivka, Kalinovy, and Grodivka.
In the direction of Kupyansk, 8 attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation were also repelled, along with Stepova Novoselyvka, Kolesnikivka, Berestov, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.
In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, the Russian invaders tried 14 times to improve the tactical position in the districts of Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novosergiivka.
In the direction of Siversk, the Ukrainian military repelled 4 enemy attacks near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, and Vyimka.
In the direction of Kramatorsk, 10 clashes were recorded in the districts of Ivanivsky, Chasovoy Yar, Bogdanivka and Andriivka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the occupying army made 26 unsuccessful attack attempts near Severny, New York, Toretsk, and Zalizny.
In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Ukrainian military stopped 13 attacks by the Russian occupiers near Krasnohorivka, Zhelany, Karlivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka.
The Russian occupiers carried out 12 assaults near Velika Novosilka and Vodyanyi.
What is known about the situation in the south of Ukraine
On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces 6 times.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, the situation at the front remains unchanged, the enemy did not carry out active attacks.
