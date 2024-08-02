The AFU eliminated more than 580,000 Russian invaders

During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 1,100 soldiers of the Russian Federation, 42 artillery systems and 8 anti-aircraft missiles of the enemy. The total losses of personnel of the Russian army have already reached 580,590 people.
Points of attention
- The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting and shelling in various directions, including Kharkiv, Lyman, Siver, Kramatorsk and others.
- Aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck four control points of the Russian army.
- Most of the combat clashes are currently taking place in the Pokrovsky direction.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 2, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 08.02.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 580,590 (+1,100) people,
tanks — 8,402 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,211 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 16,161 (+42) units,
RSZV — 1,134 (+2) units,
air defense equipment — 907 (+0) units,
aircraft — 363 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,005 (+37) units,
cruise missiles — 2407 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,872 (+56) units,
special equipment — 2,719 (+6) units.
What is known about the situation at the front on August 1-2
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 127 combat clashes were recorded at the front during the past day.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that a third of them are in the Pokrovsky direction.
On August 1, the Russian army carried out 5 missile strikes (six missiles), 63 air strikes (in particular, 61 air strikes) and 1,187 kamikaze drone strikes against the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and peaceful settlements.
In addition, the enemy carried out 4,873 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 112 of them from anti-aircraft guns.
The situation in different directions of the front:
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued active actions, a total of five combat clashes took place;
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks by the occupiers near Makiivka and Torsky;
The Defense Forces also repelled 11 assaults in the Siver region;
In the Kramatorsk direction, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defenses;
In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy made 24 attacks;
In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 assault and offensive actions;
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy tried seven times to break through the defense of the Armed Forces;
The aggressor carried out two assaults in the Vremivsk direction;
There were also two enemy attacks in the Orihiv direction, in the direction of Malaya Tokmachka;
In the Dnieper direction, the defenders severely thwarted the occupiers' attempt to advance on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
