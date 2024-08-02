The AFU eliminated more than 580,000 Russian invaders

During the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 1,100 soldiers of the Russian Federation, 42 artillery systems and 8 anti-aircraft missiles of the enemy. The total losses of personnel of the Russian army have already reached 580,590 people.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 2, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02.24.22 to 08.02.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 580,590 (+1,100) people,

tanks — 8,402 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,211 (+8) units,

artillery systems — 16,161 (+42) units,

RSZV — 1,134 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 907 (+0) units,

aircraft — 363 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,005 (+37) units,

cruise missiles — 2407 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,872 (+56) units,

special equipment — 2,719 (+6) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on August 1-2

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 127 combat clashes were recorded at the front during the past day.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that a third of them are in the Pokrovsky direction.

On August 1, the Russian army carried out 5 missile strikes (six missiles), 63 air strikes (in particular, 61 air strikes) and 1,187 kamikaze drone strikes against the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and peaceful settlements.

In addition, the enemy carried out 4,873 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, 112 of them from anti-aircraft guns.

Aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four control points, air defense equipment, a radar station, and two areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

The situation in different directions of the front: