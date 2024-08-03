The Russian occupiers continue to try to advance in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region and are using a large number of anti-tank missiles and aerial bombs to ensure the advance.

What is happening in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region

According to the journalists of the publication, the criminal army of the Russian Federation suffers much greater losses than it can afford in the long term, but still has an advantage over the Ukrainian military in the number of personnel and the number of military equipment and ammunition.

It is emphasized that about 20 regiments and brigades of the criminal army of the Russian Federation are participating in the offensive towards Pokrovsk.

Their total number is about 40,000 soldiers.

6 Ukrainian brigades with about 12,000 soldiers are trying to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers.

This is one of the most dangerous directions at the moment. "The Russians have a significant number of forces in the area, which they will undoubtedly use to advance further. Although Ukrainian forces have taken steps to stabilize the line, the distribution of forces is uneven, making the front line unstable and very risky," analysts warned back in May from the Frontelligence Insight group.

Military Armed Forces

At the head of the Ukrainian defense is one of the best brigades of the Armed Forces - the 47th OMB.

It mainly uses the majority of heavy armored vehicles, both Ukrainian-made and those obtained from the USA.

How the Russian occupiers operate in the Pokrovska region

At the same time, the Russian occupiers began to use a new tactic against the American M-2 "Bradley" infantry armored vehicles.

At a time when the aircraft of the Russian occupiers is dropping aerial bombs on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, intelligence officers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on motorcycles are conducting reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces near the contact line.

When they manage to detect the "Bradley" of the Ukrainian military, the invaders begin to act against this armored vehicle with anti-tank missiles.

Over the past few days, the number of anti-tank missiles fired by servicemen at the positions of the Defense Forces has increased significantly, analysts from the DeepState monitoring group note.

In the coming days, the 47th M-2 mechanized brigade moved towards the positions of the Russian occupiers east of Pokrovsk, firing a 25-millimeter automatic cannon.

"Bradley" was hit by an anti-tank missile and was immobilized.

Seven crew members managed to jump out of the burning "Bradley" and went back to the defense lines.

The Ukrainian command is worried. The Russian command continues to transfer troops and equipment to the front. What will happen next is unclear. For Ukrainians, the ray of hope in the coming storm is that urban areas are easier to defend. The closer the Russians get to Pokrovsk, the more difficult it will be to support their offensive, the publication emphasizes.

At the moment, the current pace of the enemy's advance in the direction of Pokrovsk is slowing down due to the proximity to populated areas.

However, this is a small consolation for the Ukrainian forces, because they have been fighting for years to prevent the enemy from reaching Pokrovsk, and now they are forced to watch the enemy get closer and closer.