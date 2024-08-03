The Russian occupiers continue to try to advance in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region and are using a large number of anti-tank missiles and aerial bombs to ensure the advance.
- The Russian army is using a large number of missiles and bombs to advance in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk, posing a significant threat to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- Russian occupiers are employing new battle tactics, including anti-tank missiles and aerial bombs, against Ukrainian armored vehicles, making the situation more perilous for the Ukrainian military.
- Despite facing a smaller number of forces, Ukrainian troops are making efforts to contain the Russian offensive, but the uneven distribution of forces poses challenges in stabilizing the front line.
- The conflict in the Pokrovsk region is intensifying, with the Russian army suffering significant losses while continuing to advance with about 40,000 soldiers, compared to 12,000 Ukrainian soldiers trying to halt their progress.
- As the Russian troops near populated areas in Pokrovsk, the situation becomes more complex, with urban areas providing some defense advantage for the Ukrainian forces.
What is happening in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region
According to the journalists of the publication, the criminal army of the Russian Federation suffers much greater losses than it can afford in the long term, but still has an advantage over the Ukrainian military in the number of personnel and the number of military equipment and ammunition.
It is emphasized that about 20 regiments and brigades of the criminal army of the Russian Federation are participating in the offensive towards Pokrovsk.
Their total number is about 40,000 soldiers.
6 Ukrainian brigades with about 12,000 soldiers are trying to stop the advance of the Russian occupiers.
At the head of the Ukrainian defense is one of the best brigades of the Armed Forces - the 47th OMB.
It mainly uses the majority of heavy armored vehicles, both Ukrainian-made and those obtained from the USA.
How the Russian occupiers operate in the Pokrovska region
At the same time, the Russian occupiers began to use a new tactic against the American M-2 "Bradley" infantry armored vehicles.
At a time when the aircraft of the Russian occupiers is dropping aerial bombs on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, intelligence officers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on motorcycles are conducting reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces near the contact line.
When they manage to detect the "Bradley" of the Ukrainian military, the invaders begin to act against this armored vehicle with anti-tank missiles.
In the coming days, the 47th M-2 mechanized brigade moved towards the positions of the Russian occupiers east of Pokrovsk, firing a 25-millimeter automatic cannon.
"Bradley" was hit by an anti-tank missile and was immobilized.
Seven crew members managed to jump out of the burning "Bradley" and went back to the defense lines.
At the moment, the current pace of the enemy's advance in the direction of Pokrovsk is slowing down due to the proximity to populated areas.
However, this is a small consolation for the Ukrainian forces, because they have been fighting for years to prevent the enemy from reaching Pokrovsk, and now they are forced to watch the enemy get closer and closer.
