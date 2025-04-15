Ukrainian soldiers liberated Dniproenergy in Donetsk region
Ukrainian soldiers liberated Dniproenergy in Donetsk region

Serhii Naiev
What is known about the new achievement of Ukrainian soldiers?
The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to regain control of the settlement of Dniproenergia, located in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. Moreover, they even improved their tactical position in two critical directions.

  • Despite the enemy's continuous attempts to break through, Ukrainian soldiers managed to discover and destroy large Russian columns approaching, inflicting significant casualties and damage.
  • The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Tactical Group, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, highlighted the achievements and successful operations conducted during the military campaign in Donetsk region.

A statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the tactical group in one of the areas in the Donetsk region, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

He pointed out that he had been commanding a tactical group for the second month.

During this period, we managed to reduce personnel losses by 20%, regain control of the Dniproenergiya settlement, and improve the tactical position in two critical directions.

In addition, in just 60 days, the group's units managed to eliminate about 9,500 Russian soldiers, as well as destroy 51 tanks, 166 armored combat vehicles, and 819 units of automotive equipment (armored cars, jeeps, motorcycles, buggies, quadricycles).

Drones played a key role in destroying enemy forces — they accounted for about 70% of the losses of the Russian army.

We also cannot ignore the fact that the enemy is not giving up attempts to break through.

During the last massive offensive in the Vesele-Skudne direction, the enemy used 5 tanks, 14 armored personnel carriers, and 6 armored vehicles. The equipment moved in four columns filled with troops, says Naev.

Despite this, Ukrainian soldiers discovered the Russian columns on the approaches in time. The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck and destroyed over 100 Russian invaders, 4 tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, and 3 armored vehicles.

