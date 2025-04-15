Ukrainian soldiers liberated Dniproenergy in Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to regain control of the settlement of Dniproenergia, located in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region. Moreover, they even improved their tactical position in two critical directions.

What is known about the new achievement of Ukrainian soldiers?

A statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the tactical group in one of the areas in the Donetsk region, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

He pointed out that he had been commanding a tactical group for the second month.

During this period, we managed to reduce personnel losses by 20%, regain control of the Dniproenergiya settlement, and improve the tactical position in two critical directions. Sergey Naev Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Tactical Group, Lieutenant General

In addition, in just 60 days, the group's units managed to eliminate about 9,500 Russian soldiers, as well as destroy 51 tanks, 166 armored combat vehicles, and 819 units of automotive equipment (armored cars, jeeps, motorcycles, buggies, quadricycles).

Drones played a key role in destroying enemy forces — they accounted for about 70% of the losses of the Russian army.

We also cannot ignore the fact that the enemy is not giving up attempts to break through.

During the last massive offensive in the Vesele-Skudne direction, the enemy used 5 tanks, 14 armored personnel carriers, and 6 armored vehicles. The equipment moved in four columns filled with troops, says Naev. Share

Photo: facebook.com/serhiynaiev

Despite this, Ukrainian soldiers discovered the Russian columns on the approaches in time. The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck and destroyed over 100 Russian invaders, 4 tanks, 9 armored personnel carriers, and 3 armored vehicles.