Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently accused US Vice President J.D. Vance of justifying the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Vance responded by saying that he considered Zelensky’s words “absurd.”
Points of attention
- Vance emphasizes the importance of not morally supporting the Russian cause or a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.
- The controversy highlights the complex dynamics and differing perspectives surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Vance was outraged by Zelensky's statement
Commenting on the words of the Ukrainian president that he was justifying Putin's actions, Vance began to claim that he had been condemning Russia since 2022.
Despite this, he added that in recent years he has done everything possible to understand the strategic goals of both sides in order to find a solution.
As Vance claims, this does not mean that he "morally supports the Russian cause" or a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that on April 14, during an interview with CBS, the President of Ukraine did not hide his disappointment with the fact that Russian narratives are currently dominating the United States.
Moreover, some still believe that the Russians are not the aggressors, and that they did not start the war.
