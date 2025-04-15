Russian military bloggers are panicking after a massive drone attack on Russia's Kursk region. They claim that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have retaliated strongly for the Russian terrorist attack in Sumy that killed 35 people.

What happened in Kursk region?

Administrators of the Russian "Severny Kanal" noted that Ukraine's revenge for the terrorist attack in Sumy was a matter of time.

Moreover, as is known, on April 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually announced it in public.

According to the Russians, it took place on the night of April 15, when a massive drone attack on the Kursk region began.

And here our insanity begins. The Khokhlys almost announced that they had the 448th missile brigade under their sights, which they designated as the culprit for the shelling of Sumy. The point of its temporary deployment near the village of Zhuravlyna in the Kursk region was a kind of open secret. Well, increase vigilance, disperse the personnel… But nothing like that, Russian military bloggers complain. Share

They also claim that at least 41 drones flew where they were targeted.

I won't say that the brigade ceased to exist, it is large and only a part of it was in the Kursk region, but it has not yet suffered such losses, which are quite avoidable. Now the Ukrainians can really call it a retaliatory strike. They didn't believe it, they underestimated it... Not for the first time. No conclusions are drawn, the Russians complain. Share