Russian military bloggers are panicking after a massive drone attack on Russia's Kursk region. They claim that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have retaliated strongly for the Russian terrorist attack in Sumy that killed 35 people.
Points of attention
- The alleged retaliatory strike by Ukraine raises tensions and highlights the ongoing conflict dynamics between the two countries.
- The incident underscores the need for increased vigilance and strategic reassessment in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
What happened in Kursk region?
Administrators of the Russian "Severny Kanal" noted that Ukraine's revenge for the terrorist attack in Sumy was a matter of time.
Moreover, as is known, on April 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine actually announced it in public.
According to the Russians, it took place on the night of April 15, when a massive drone attack on the Kursk region began.
They also claim that at least 41 drones flew where they were targeted.
