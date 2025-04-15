Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of Sumy and Luhansk regional governments

On April 15, it became officially known that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of the Sumy and Luhansk regional states, Volodymyr Artyukh and Artem Lysohor.

What is known about Zelensky's decision?

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine announced that it has already supported the dismissal of Volodymyr Artyukh from the position of Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

What is important to understand is that he has held his position for the past two years.

Instead, the government approved Oleg Hryhorov for the position of Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

As is known, on April 13, the Russian army launched two ballistic missiles at Sumy, killing 35 people.

Against the backdrop of the Russian terrorist attack, Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin began claiming that on that day, OVA Chairman Volodymyr Artyukh organized an award ceremony for the 117th Brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Army in the congress center.

However, Artyukh assures that he was not the initiator of the event, he was invited there. The head of the OVA has not yet said who exactly

On April 14, a draft resolution of no confidence in Volodymyr Artyukh was submitted to the Sumy Regional Council.