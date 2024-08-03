Budanov assessed the likelihood of a new rebellion in Russia

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in the near future, we should not expect mutinies in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation - currently they are unlikely.
Points of attention
- Budanova emphasizes that the Russian government knows how to adapt society to economic problems.
- Putin's goal remains to gain control over all of Ukraine.
- The Russian attempt to create a "buffer zone" in the Kharkiv region was a failure.
- The presence of Russian invaders in the occupied territory of the Kharkiv region is only a matter of time.
What is important to know about the situation in Russia — Budanov's analysis
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, mutinies in the aggressor country against the background of worsening economic problems are also unlikely, so it is not worth counting on such a development.
As Kyrylo Budanov points out, it is necessary to recognize the fact that the authorities of the Russian Federation have learned to systematically adapt their society to these problems.
In addition, it is important to understand that the level of demand in Russian society is much lower than in Ukrainian society.
Have Putin's goals changed in the war against Ukraine?
Kyrylo Budanov draws attention to the fact that the maximum task of the Russian dictator remains to obtain countermeasures over Ukraine by any means.
In addition, Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that the attempt of the Russian army to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the Kharkiv region turned out to be a failure due to the successful defense of Ukrainian soldiers.
Moreover, the intelligence chief added that the presence of Russian invaders in the occupied territory remains a matter of time.
More on the topic
