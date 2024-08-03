Budanov assessed the likelihood of a new rebellion in Russia
Ukraine
Publication date

Budanov assessed the likelihood of a new rebellion in Russia

Kyrylo Budanov
Source:  TSN

According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in the near future, we should not expect mutinies in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation - currently they are unlikely.

Points of attention

  • Budanova emphasizes that the Russian government knows how to adapt society to economic problems.
  • Putin's goal remains to gain control over all of Ukraine.
  • The Russian attempt to create a "buffer zone" in the Kharkiv region was a failure.
  • The presence of Russian invaders in the occupied territory of the Kharkiv region is only a matter of time.

What is important to know about the situation in Russia — Budanov's analysis

Only a strong leader can do something like what Prigozhin did (the ex-squadron of the "Wagner" — ed.). And this is not seen yet.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

Head of DIU

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, mutinies in the aggressor country against the background of worsening economic problems are also unlikely, so it is not worth counting on such a development.

As Kyrylo Budanov points out, it is necessary to recognize the fact that the authorities of the Russian Federation have learned to systematically adapt their society to these problems.

In addition, it is important to understand that the level of demand in Russian society is much lower than in Ukrainian society.

Have Putin's goals changed in the war against Ukraine?

Kyrylo Budanov draws attention to the fact that the maximum task of the Russian dictator remains to obtain countermeasures over Ukraine by any means.

In general, any. The minimum task, and it is still the only one, is to enter the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It has not changed even once, — notes the head of DIU.

In addition, Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that the attempt of the Russian army to create a so-called "buffer zone" in the Kharkiv region turned out to be a failure due to the successful defense of Ukrainian soldiers.

Moreover, the intelligence chief added that the presence of Russian invaders in the occupied territory remains a matter of time.

The impact of the Russian bombers on the "Olenya" base made us delay another mass attack on us for at least a few days.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

Head of DIU

