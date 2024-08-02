Owls, the symbols of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, which were rescued in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv Region, will now live in the Kyiv Zoo.
Points of attention
- The rescued owls, Arey and Magura, symbols of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, were saved by soldiers of the 92nd Ukrainian Armed Forces during a combat mission in a village liberated from Russian occupiers.
- The decision to transfer the owls to the Kyiv Zoo was made to engage the Ukrainian children's audience and allow them to interact with the iconic symbols of GUR.
- The director of the Kyiv Zoo emphasized successful rehabilitation efforts for the rescued owls, highlighting the dedication of workers in ensuring the well-being of the animals.
- The owls were found in a house destroyed by shelling, hungry and exhausted, but were saved by Ukrainian defenders who evacuated and handed them over to the DIU representatives.
- General Budanov decided that Arey and Magura should find a new home at the Kyiv Zoo, bringing joy to the Ukrainian community and giving children the opportunity to connect with these symbolic birds.
What is known about the amazing story of the rescue of the owls, symbols of DIU
According to the representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, Andriy Yusov, the birds named Arey and Magura were handed over to the Kyiv Zoo on August 1.
It is noted that the DIU owls will live in a special aviary.
Yusov emphasized that the birds were saved by the soldiers of the 92nd Ukrainian Armed Forces during a combat mission in the village of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region.
Owls were found in a house destroyed by shelling of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory liberated from the Russian occupiers.
The birds were in a closed cage, were hungry and exhausted. The Ukrainian military evacuated them and handed them over to representatives of the DIU.
He added that since the owl is a symbol of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, the soldiers of the 92nd Brigade handed over the rescued birds to the care of the head of the Military Intelligence Service of the Ukrainian Military Academy Kyryl Budanov.
What is known about the further fate of amazing birds
He decided that Arei and Magura should find a new home in the Kyiv Zoo.
The representative of the HUR expressed his gratitude to the workers of the capital zoo, for whom the rehabilitation of animals evacuated from the frontline became one of the key areas of work.
