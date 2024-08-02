DIU handed over the owls rescued in Kharkiv Oblast to the Kyiv Zoo
DIU handed over the owls rescued in Kharkiv Oblast to the Kyiv Zoo

Owls rescued in the Kharkov region
Owls, the symbols of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, which were rescued in the Lyptsi district of the Kharkiv Region, will now live in the Kyiv Zoo.

  • The rescued owls, Arey and Magura, symbols of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, were saved by soldiers of the 92nd Ukrainian Armed Forces during a combat mission in a village liberated from Russian occupiers.
  • The decision to transfer the owls to the Kyiv Zoo was made to engage the Ukrainian children's audience and allow them to interact with the iconic symbols of GUR.
  • The director of the Kyiv Zoo emphasized successful rehabilitation efforts for the rescued owls, highlighting the dedication of workers in ensuring the well-being of the animals.
  • The owls were found in a house destroyed by shelling, hungry and exhausted, but were saved by Ukrainian defenders who evacuated and handed them over to the DIU representatives.
  • General Budanov decided that Arey and Magura should find a new home at the Kyiv Zoo, bringing joy to the Ukrainian community and giving children the opportunity to connect with these symbolic birds.

What is known about the amazing story of the rescue of the owls, symbols of DIU

According to the representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, Andriy Yusov, the birds named Arey and Magura were handed over to the Kyiv Zoo on August 1.

It is noted that the DIU owls will live in a special aviary.

Yusov emphasized that the birds were saved by the soldiers of the 92nd Ukrainian Armed Forces during a combat mission in the village of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region.

Owls were found in a house destroyed by shelling of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the territory liberated from the Russian occupiers.

The birds were in a closed cage, were hungry and exhausted. The Ukrainian military evacuated them and handed them over to representatives of the DIU.

They saved two young owls that would have died without Ukrainian defenders. Actually, our soldiers save the lives not only of Ukrainian people, but also of our smaller brothers, Yusov emphasized.

He added that since the owl is a symbol of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, the soldiers of the 92nd Brigade handed over the rescued birds to the care of the head of the Military Intelligence Service of the Ukrainian Military Academy Kyryl Budanov.

What is known about the further fate of amazing birds

He decided that Arei and Magura should find a new home in the Kyiv Zoo.

This is General Budanov's position that it should be a joint joy. And Ukrainian children, first of all, will have the opportunity to communicate with Ukrainian sovkas, - explains Yusov.

The representative of the HUR expressed his gratitude to the workers of the capital zoo, for whom the rehabilitation of animals evacuated from the frontline became one of the key areas of work.

I am very glad that the guys did a great job and gave us these animals. Everything will be fine with them - 100%. We rehabilitate animals, adapt them and even in such difficult times, we try to do everything to make them feel good, - the director of the zoo, Kyrylo Trantin, emphasized for his part.

