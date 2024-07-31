Watch: DIU special forces struck a powerful blow at the Russian base in Syria

The Kyiv Post obtained footage confirming that forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine struck a devastating blow at the Russian airfield in Syria, destroying military equipment.

DIU attack on the airfield of the Russian Federation in Syria. What is known

As the journalists managed to find out from their intelligence sources, the "Chemist" group staged another complex attack on the positions of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation in Syria.

What is important to understand is that it happened on July 24 — the day after the meeting of the illegitimate Russian president, Vladimir Putin, with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Photo: kyivpost.com

This time, the military equipment of the Russian invaders at the Kuveyres airfield, which was occupied by them, was hit by a powerful attack by the DIU fighters — it is located east of Aleppo.

The released videos show the main episodes of the attack: first, the Russian mobile air defense complex is destroyed, and then drones attack Russian military facilities at the airfield itself.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian occupiers control this airfield and use it for military purposes for the past 9 years.

Also, an insider of the journalists at the DIU added that this facility, among other things, was also used for training and sending foreign mercenaries to the war in Ukraine.

Photo: kyivpost.com

DIU hit 2 strategic bombers of the Russian Federation at the "Olenya" airfield at once

On July 30, the representative of DIU Andriy Yusov officially confirmed that as a result of the explosion at the "Olenya" military airfield in the Murmansk region of Russia, two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged, and not one, as previously reported.

Moreover, I can report that we are talking about damage to two sides of the Tu-22M3. And there are corresponding board numbers — board #33 and board #31. Board #33 is the holes in the upper part of the fuselage. And board #31 is also some damage. Andriy Yusov Representative of DIU

According to him, the restoration of these planes may take several months from the aggressor countries.

Moreover, it is indicated that during the attack on the airfield, the air alarm did not go off.