DIU affected the warehouse of fuel and lubricants in the Rostov region of the Russia — sources

As a result of the operation of the DIU with the help of a UAV, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants on the territory of the "Atlas" Combine of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation was hit near the village of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi, in the Rostov region. This is reported by Online.UA sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

The DIU attacked another military facility on the territory of the Russian Federation

It is important to understand that the specified warehouse provides the supply of PMM in the interests of the military units and units of the Russian Federation, which are stationed at the TOT of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Sources note that the damage to the object took place with the help of 15 UAVs of the "Obsidian" type of the "Nayan" project.

According to Russian mass media and social networks, several tanks were hit with PMM.

As a result of the kamikaze drones hitting the base, a fire started.

As of the morning of August 3, the fire at the plant continues, which is confirmed by the large number of videos and photos posted on social networks.

The detailed results of the operation are currently being clarified.

What is known about the attack on the Russian airfield Morozovsk

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 3, the Ukrainian military struck the Morozovsk airfield of the Russian army in the Rostov region.

The task was carried out by the forces and means of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

It was possible to successfully hit the enemy ammunition warehouses, where, among other things, aviation ammunition was stored, in particular, guided aerial bombs.

Currently, the clarification of the information regarding the hitting by air defense means and regarding the defeat of the warplanes of the Russian invaders is ongoing.

It is also said that Ukrainian forces have carried out attacks on Russian oil depots and storage facilities for fuel and lubricants in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.

At least 2 oil and fuel tanks of the occupation army of the Russian Federation were hit.