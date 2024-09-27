"The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, intends to become the next president of Ukraine, and this plan has already been agreed upon by the CIA and MI-6." Kremlin propagandists molded this delusion on the basis of their "own sources", the statements of the traitor Oleg Tsarev, and the fabricated results of the KMIS survey.

CSK debunked the Russian plot about Budanov as the future president of Ukraine

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (CSC) denied this hostile intrusion.

The KMIS survey, which is referred to by Russian faikomets, was published in June 2024 on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's tenure as president and contains exclusively data on the dynamics of the level of trust in the head of state and the Servant of the People political party. Budanov's "political rating" was not measured by KMIS as part of this study. Share

It should not be forgotten that the former People's Deputy Tsarev has been in the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied territories of Ukraine since 2014 and actively cooperates with the Russian special services. He regularly spreads fakes and participates in Russian IPSO.

And finally: Budanov has repeatedly stated that he has no political ambitions.

The leak about Budanov is part of a special information operation aimed at discrediting the military and political leadership of Ukraine.

The Russians invented a new fake about Budanov

In April, the Kremlin spread a clickbait fake about the fact that allegedly "during one of the massive missile attacks of the Russian Federation on the positions of the Armed Forces, the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryl Budanov, was captured."

As noted, Russian propagandists used the deepfake technology, fabricating a corresponding photo of Budanov, head of the GUR MOU, as "evidence". Share