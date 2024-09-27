"The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, intends to become the next president of Ukraine, and this plan has already been agreed upon by the CIA and MI-6." Kremlin propagandists molded this delusion on the basis of their "own sources", the statements of the traitor Oleg Tsarev, and the fabricated results of the KMIS survey.
Points of attention
- The alleged approval of Kyrylo Budanov's candidacy for the presidency of Ukraine by the CIA and MI-6 is a manipulated fabrication aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the military-political leadership.
- Contrary to the claims made by Russian propagandists, Budanov has no political ambitions, and the supposed 'KMIS survey' did not measure his 'political rating'.
- Oleg Tsarev, the source of the fake news, is known to cooperate with Russian special services and spread misinformation to serve their agenda.
- The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (CSK) has debunked the fake news surrounding Budanov and affirmed that it is part of a larger disinformation campaign.
- The Kremlin's use of deepfake technology to fabricate a photo of Budanov being captured during a Russian missile attack is another example of their deceptive tactics to attract audience to certain channels.
CSK debunked the Russian plot about Budanov as the future president of Ukraine
The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (CSC) denied this hostile intrusion.
It should not be forgotten that the former People's Deputy Tsarev has been in the territory of the Russian Federation and the occupied territories of Ukraine since 2014 and actively cooperates with the Russian special services. He regularly spreads fakes and participates in Russian IPSO.
And finally: Budanov has repeatedly stated that he has no political ambitions.
The leak about Budanov is part of a special information operation aimed at discrediting the military and political leadership of Ukraine.
The Russians invented a new fake about Budanov
In April, the Kremlin spread a clickbait fake about the fact that allegedly "during one of the massive missile attacks of the Russian Federation on the positions of the Armed Forces, the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryl Budanov, was captured."
In fact, this is a fake, which rasists reproduce from time to time to increase the reach and attract the audience to certain TG channels.
