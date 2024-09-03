Propaganda of the Russian Federation spreads another fake about the Armed Forces during the operation in Kurshchyna

The Center for Combating Disinformation reveals new fakes and manipulations about the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, which are spread by Russian propaganda.

What fakes are spread by Russian propaganda regarding the operation of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

As the CPD notes, another wave of disinformation publications was recorded, in particular around such topics as "shooting of their own people", "attack on pensioners", "genocide" and "looting in Kurshchyna".

It is noted that in an attempt to undermine the morale of Ukrainians and discredit the Armed Forces, enemy propaganda tells that Ukrainian commanders in the Kursk region shoot their subordinates if they refuse to obey orders.

In addition, the propagandists made a story about the work of combat medics in Kurshchyna, who talk about the rescue of two pensioners after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on their car.

At the same time, for some reason, the plot does not show pensioners, but the provision of aid to wounded Russian soldiers.

Enemy propaganda also continues to talk about "war crimes committed by Ukrainians" in Suja in Kurshchyna, publishing yet another "testimony of eyewitnesses".

Enemy propaganda also continues to talk about "war crimes committed by Ukrainians" in Suja in Kurshchyna, publishing yet another "testimony of eyewitnesses".

The heroes of such videos talk about "Ukrainian Nazis who shoot everyone indiscriminately", that they allegedly came to the Kursk region "to exterminate the Russian people". The operation in Kurshchyna has been going on for almost a month, and the Russians have not yet shown any evidence of these "atrocities by Ukrainians," the CPD notes.

In addition, a video of a Ukrainian-speaking blogger talking about mass looting in the Kursk region is actively spreading.

To give weight to his words, he declares that he is reading a message from a soldier who was wounded in the Kursk direction.

To give weight to his words, he declares that he is reading a message from a soldier who was wounded in the Kursk direction.

This information operation is aimed primarily at Ukrainians and aims to raise doubts about the actions of our military leadership. The video contains narratives that have been actively promoted by ru-propaganda to the Ukrainian audience for a long time - that the Kursk operation is a "contract" and that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to fight not in Kursk, but in Donbas.

Putin ordered a complex information campaign due to the escalation in the Kursk region

The American Institute for the Study of War points to the fact that Russian state sociological agencies recognize some growing dissatisfaction among Russians with Putin and the Russian government after the Ukrainian Defense Forces took control of a large part of the Kursk region.

For example, the "Public Opinion" Foundation claims that it is about 28% of respondents who do not hide their indignation or dissatisfaction with the actions of the Kremlin against the background of recent events.

According to American analysts, the Russian dictator's team is currently counting on the limited recognition of public discontent to protect it from accusations.

The Kremlin does not want Russians to be indignant because their concerns are being ignored and ignored.

The Kremlin appears to have launched an elaborate information campaign aimed at justifying to its domestic audience why Russia prefers continued offensive operations in eastern Ukraine to an urgent withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region, and limited acknowledgment of discontent may be part of that campaign, — experts note.

By the way, as of August 30, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region advanced another two kilometers. In addition, there is replenishment of the exchange fund.