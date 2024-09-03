The Center for Combating Disinformation reveals new fakes and manipulations about the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, which are spread by Russian propaganda.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda spreads fakes about the "war crimes" of Ukrainian commanders in Kurshchyna to discredit the Armed Forces.
- The goal of enemy propaganda is to undermine the fighting spirit of Ukrainians and raise doubts about the actions of the military leadership.
- Russian sociological agencies note the growing dissatisfaction of Russians with the actions of the Kremlin after the successes of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
- The Kremlin has launched a complex information campaign to justify continuing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.
- Defense forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Kursk region, which indicates the success of the operation under the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What fakes are spread by Russian propaganda regarding the operation of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
As the CPD notes, another wave of disinformation publications was recorded, in particular around such topics as "shooting of their own people", "attack on pensioners", "genocide" and "looting in Kurshchyna".
It is noted that in an attempt to undermine the morale of Ukrainians and discredit the Armed Forces, enemy propaganda tells that Ukrainian commanders in the Kursk region shoot their subordinates if they refuse to obey orders.
In addition, the propagandists made a story about the work of combat medics in Kurshchyna, who talk about the rescue of two pensioners after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on their car.
At the same time, for some reason, the plot does not show pensioners, but the provision of aid to wounded Russian soldiers.
Enemy propaganda also continues to talk about "war crimes committed by Ukrainians" in Suja in Kurshchyna, publishing yet another "testimony of eyewitnesses".
In addition, a video of a Ukrainian-speaking blogger talking about mass looting in the Kursk region is actively spreading.
To give weight to his words, he declares that he is reading a message from a soldier who was wounded in the Kursk direction.
Putin ordered a complex information campaign due to the escalation in the Kursk region
The American Institute for the Study of War points to the fact that Russian state sociological agencies recognize some growing dissatisfaction among Russians with Putin and the Russian government after the Ukrainian Defense Forces took control of a large part of the Kursk region.
For example, the "Public Opinion" Foundation claims that it is about 28% of respondents who do not hide their indignation or dissatisfaction with the actions of the Kremlin against the background of recent events.
According to American analysts, the Russian dictator's team is currently counting on the limited recognition of public discontent to protect it from accusations.
The Kremlin does not want Russians to be indignant because their concerns are being ignored and ignored.
By the way, as of August 30, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region advanced another two kilometers. In addition, there is replenishment of the exchange fund.
