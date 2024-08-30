The successful counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation is gaining momentum. This pushed the dictator Vladimir Putin to a new unexpected decision: he ordered that the Russian fighters from the "Bears" PMC, who are in Africa, immediately arrive in Kurshchyna.

The Kremlin is redeploying its forces from Africa to the Kursk region

According to the data of French journalists, militants of the "Bear" PMC, who are linked to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, arrived in the capital of Ouagadougou in Africa several months ago.

We are talking about about 100 Russian mercenaries. All this time, they were guarding a number of key figures, including the head of the junta, Captain Ibrahim Traore.

However, the situation changed dramatically when Ukrainian forces broke into the Kursk region. The soldiers of the Russian Federation have not yet been able to stop and dislodge them.

That is why the authorities of the Russian Federation decided to involve the fighters of the PMC "Bears" in the defense of Kurshchyna — they are already packing their bags.

The official reason for their departure, just three months after their arrival, is participation in Russian defense efforts against the offensive of the Ukrainian army, which began on August 6 in the Kursk region, writes Le Monde.

PMC "Bear" denies connections with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

According to French journalists, they have already received official confirmation from the commander of the "Bear" brigade, Viktor Yermolayev, that he is withdrawing his fighters from Africa.

He also added that "all Russian soldiers forget their problems and unite to fight the enemy."

On August 27, a statement was published in the Telegram channel of Russian mercenaries, in which it is said that "in connection with recent events, the brigade is returning to Crimea", where the PMC is based.

It is also worth noting that the management of Vedmedi PMC denies any connection with the Russian Defense Ministry.