Putin has come up with a new condition for negotiations with Ukraine
Putin has come up with a new condition for negotiations with Ukraine

The Kremlin continues to pretend that it is ready for negotiations
Source:  online.ua

The aggressor country, Russia, claims that it is ready to begin negotiations with the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on ending the war, provided that Ukraine removes legal obstacles to contacts between the countries.

  • Despite promises of a truce, Russia fails to maintain silence on all front lines, leading to ongoing tensions.
  • The complexity of the situation is highlighted by the inconsistent statements made by Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov.

The Kremlin continues to pretend that it is ready for negotiations

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made a statement on this matter.

If the Ukrainian side is willing and open, some steps should probably be taken to legally clear these obstacles to such contacts, if there is such a willingness.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

Against this background, the representative of the Russian dictator once again began to claim that Putin allegedly "said many times about his readiness to resolve the issue through negotiations."

"Yesterday's words by the president about discussing a moratorium on strikes on civilian targets are another repetition of this readiness," Peskov cynically lied.

What is important to understand is that on the evening of April 20, as the "Easter truce" declared by Putin was ending, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Russia abandon long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure for 30 days with the possibility of extension.

The President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that the Russian invaders did not keep their promise of silence on all main front lines, but there were no air alerts.

