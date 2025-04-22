Putin has come up with a new condition for negotiations with Ukraine

The aggressor country, Russia, claims that it is ready to begin negotiations with the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on ending the war, provided that Ukraine removes legal obstacles to contacts between the countries.

The Kremlin continues to pretend that it is ready for negotiations

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, made a statement on this matter.

If the Ukrainian side is willing and open, some steps should probably be taken to legally clear these obstacles to such contacts, if there is such a willingness. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

Against this background, the representative of the Russian dictator once again began to claim that Putin allegedly "said many times about his readiness to resolve the issue through negotiations."

"Yesterday's words by the president about discussing a moratorium on strikes on civilian targets are another repetition of this readiness," Peskov cynically lied. Share

What is important to understand is that on the evening of April 20, as the "Easter truce" declared by Putin was ending, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Russia abandon long-range drone and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure for 30 days with the possibility of extension.