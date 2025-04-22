Trump administration is testing Ukraine's leadership and politicians — Chubarov
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump administration is testing Ukraine's leadership and politicians — Chubarov

Chubarov issued a warning to the Ukrainian authorities
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

According to the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, the team of American leader Donald Trump has found itself trapped in its own pro-Russian statements.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian authorities are urged to respond firmly to provocations and attacks orchestrated by real politicians, according to Chubarov.
  • Ongoing tensions and provocations from the White House towards Ukraine highlight the delicate diplomatic situation and the need for a strong stance to safeguard the country's future.

Chubarov issued a warning to the Ukrainian authorities

The head of the Mejlis drew attention to the large number of "friendly messages" towards Putin and Russia from the White House.

Now, as it seems to me, and here I am moving on to assumptions, the Trump administration is testing the leadership and politicians of Ukraine, organizing various attacks on the topic of territorial concessions from Ukraine, without which, they say, it will be impossible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and achieve a lasting peace.

Refat Chubarov

Refat Chubarov

Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People

According to Chubarov, Ukraine must adhere to a categorical rejection of any, even hypothetical, proposals for territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

He warned that in this case there would be neither peace nor a future for the Ukrainian state.

At the same time, since such provocations will continue, the Ukrainian authorities and politicians should be given a tough rebuff in every case where real politicians stand behind them.

Chubarov once again made it clear that he and the entire Mejlis reject any form of recognition of Russian control over Crimea — both de facto and de jure.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Dozens of drones attacked Russia and occupied Crimea
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 1 — what is known
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU staged a loud "bavovna" in occupied Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New results of the work DIU in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Secret attack on the Crimean bridge — unexpected details published
What is known about the secret attack on the Crimean bridge?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?