According to the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, the team of American leader Donald Trump has found itself trapped in its own pro-Russian statements.

Chubarov issued a warning to the Ukrainian authorities

The head of the Mejlis drew attention to the large number of "friendly messages" towards Putin and Russia from the White House.

Now, as it seems to me, and here I am moving on to assumptions, the Trump administration is testing the leadership and politicians of Ukraine, organizing various attacks on the topic of territorial concessions from Ukraine, without which, they say, it will be impossible to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and achieve a lasting peace. Refat Chubarov Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People

According to Chubarov, Ukraine must adhere to a categorical rejection of any, even hypothetical, proposals for territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

He warned that in this case there would be neither peace nor a future for the Ukrainian state.

At the same time, since such provocations will continue, the Ukrainian authorities and politicians should be given a tough rebuff in every case where real politicians stand behind them.

Chubarov once again made it clear that he and the entire Mejlis reject any form of recognition of Russian control over Crimea — both de facto and de jure.