According to the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, the team of American leader Donald Trump has found itself trapped in its own pro-Russian statements.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian authorities are urged to respond firmly to provocations and attacks orchestrated by real politicians, according to Chubarov.
- Ongoing tensions and provocations from the White House towards Ukraine highlight the delicate diplomatic situation and the need for a strong stance to safeguard the country's future.
Chubarov issued a warning to the Ukrainian authorities
The head of the Mejlis drew attention to the large number of "friendly messages" towards Putin and Russia from the White House.
According to Chubarov, Ukraine must adhere to a categorical rejection of any, even hypothetical, proposals for territorial concessions in exchange for peace.
He warned that in this case there would be neither peace nor a future for the Ukrainian state.
Chubarov once again made it clear that he and the entire Mejlis reject any form of recognition of Russian control over Crimea — both de facto and de jure.
