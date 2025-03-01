Dozens of drones attacked Russia and occupied Crimea

On the morning of March 1, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, Russia, stated that their air defenses were allegedly able to destroy 48 drones over 7 regions of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea.

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 1 — what is known

"Last night, 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by regular air defense systems," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 21 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Tver region.

In addition, it is indicated that Russian air defense was allegedly able to shoot down 11 attack drones over occupied Crimea.

Another 5 drones were allegedly destroyed over the territory of the Bryansk region, three UAVs each over the territories of the Belgorod and Rostov regions, two UAVs each over the Smolensk and Lipetsk regions, and one UAV over the territory of the Kursk region.

What is important to understand is that on the night of March 1, 2025, Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 154 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.