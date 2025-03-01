On the morning of March 1, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, Russia, stated that their air defenses were allegedly able to destroy 48 drones over 7 regions of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied Crimea.
Points of attention
- The alleged drone attacks have escalated tensions between Russia and Ukraine, raising concerns about further military actions.
- The incident highlights the ongoing conflict between the two countries and the challenges of maintaining peace in the region.
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 1 — what is known
The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that 21 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Tver region.
In addition, it is indicated that Russian air defense was allegedly able to shoot down 11 attack drones over occupied Crimea.
What is important to understand is that on the night of March 1, 2025, Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 154 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-