Air defense forces destroy over 100 drones during new Russian attack

During the night, the Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on Ukraine with 154 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 1 — what is known

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, it was confirmed that 103 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 51 enemy simulator drones were lost in the field. It is also known that no negative consequences have been recorded so far.

This time, the enemy attacked the Kharkiv, Odessa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions.