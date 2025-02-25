Ukrainian drone "The Witcher". What is known about the new trump card of the AFU
Ukraine
Ukrainian drone "The Witcher". What is known about the new trump card of the AFU

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
What is known about the new Ukrainian drone “The Witcher”
On February 25, it became officially known that the Ministry of Defense codified and allowed the unmanned aviation complex "Vidmak" to be operated in units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • With its ability to operate day and night, 'The Witcher' can detect and recognize typical enemy targets, making it a versatile and formidable asset in military operations.
  • The maneuverability and speed of the 'Witcher' drone further enhance its effectiveness in combat scenarios, providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a strategic edge.

What is known about the new Ukrainian drone “The Witcher”

What is important to understand is that the high-speed FPV drones of this complex are capable of catching up with any wheeled equipment of the Russian invaders.

This information was officially confirmed by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

The Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that “The Witcher” is being produced at a Ukrainian enterprise.

According to experts, the complex was created taking into account the combat experience of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that most of the components are domestically produced.

With its rather compact dimensions, the "Witcher" is capable of carrying a charge with sufficient power to effectively destroy enemy armored vehicles and protected firing positions. At the same time, the copter develops considerable speed and can maneuver sharply. The "birds" of the complex operate day and night, detecting and recognizing typical enemy targets.

Ukraine
