Ukrainian drone "The Witcher". What is known about the new trump card of the AFU

On February 25, it became officially known that the Ministry of Defense codified and allowed the unmanned aviation complex "Vidmak" to be operated in units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the new Ukrainian drone “The Witcher”

What is important to understand is that the high-speed FPV drones of this complex are capable of catching up with any wheeled equipment of the Russian invaders.

This information was officially confirmed by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

The Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that “The Witcher” is being produced at a Ukrainian enterprise.

According to experts, the complex was created taking into account the combat experience of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that most of the components are domestically produced.