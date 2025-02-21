Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy MTLB and BAT-2 tanks of the Russian army in the Lymansk direction

The Russian occupiers are putting heavy pressure on the Ukrainian defenders in the Lyman direction. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only repelled the attacks, but also destroyed the Russian BAT-2 road layer for the first time.

The AFU destroyed enemy MTLB and BAT-2 tanks with drones

According to the "Khortytsia" military unit, in the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers are not giving up attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the Russians continue to storm the defensive fortifications of the Ukrainian defenders with infantry and armored vehicles.

However, Ukrainian UAVs destroy enemy weapons and armored vehicles.

In recent days, FPV drone operators have managed to destroy a large number of enemy vehicles: an MTLB, two trucks, a cannon, a loaf of bread, a motorcycle, and for the first time, a BAT-2 road paver. Share

The 63rd separate mechanized brigade demonstrated the masterful work of Ukrainian soldiers. The video shows drone operators accurately smashing enemy equipment to pieces.

BAT-2 is a Soviet road-laying machine based on the MT-T tractor. Developed at the Kharkov Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering. It was produced in small series. The abbreviation BAT stands for "bulldozer on an artillery tractor". BAT-2 is designed for mechanization of engineering work in road-laying, preparation and maintenance of military roads.

Used for various purposes: