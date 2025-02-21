Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy MTLB and BAT-2 tanks of the Russian army in the Lymansk direction

The Russian occupiers are putting heavy pressure on the Ukrainian defenders in the Lyman direction. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only repelled the attacks, but also destroyed the Russian BAT-2 road layer for the first time.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively repelled attacks from Russian forces in the Lyman direction, showcasing their defense capabilities.
- Ukrainian FPV drone operators successfully destroyed enemy vehicles, including MTLBs and trucks, demonstrating their precision and effectiveness in combat operations.
- The destruction of a Russian BAT-2 road paver for the first time using drones highlights the innovative tactics employed by the Ukrainian military.
The AFU destroyed enemy MTLB and BAT-2 tanks with drones
According to the "Khortytsia" military unit, in the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers are not giving up attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the Russians continue to storm the defensive fortifications of the Ukrainian defenders with infantry and armored vehicles.
However, Ukrainian UAVs destroy enemy weapons and armored vehicles.
The 63rd separate mechanized brigade demonstrated the masterful work of Ukrainian soldiers. The video shows drone operators accurately smashing enemy equipment to pieces.
BAT-2 is a Soviet road-laying machine based on the MT-T tractor. Developed at the Kharkov Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering. It was produced in small series. The abbreviation BAT stands for "bulldozer on an artillery tractor". BAT-2 is designed for mechanization of engineering work in road-laying, preparation and maintenance of military roads.
Used for various purposes:
soil movement when constructing crossings over ravines and ditches;
arrangement of descents to crossings;
clearing the route of traffic from bushes, trees, stumps, snow and stones;
construction of passages in rubble, in forests and settlements;
laying road blocks.
