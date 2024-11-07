Watch: the AFU destroyed the "tank shed" and BMP of the Russian army in the Lyman direction
OSTG "Khortytsya"
"tank sheds"
Pilots of the unmanned systems battalion of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle of the Russian invaders in the Lyman direction.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian unmanned systems battalion pilots destroyed a tank and BMP of the Russian army in the Lyman direction.
  • The Russian 'tank sheds' and infantry fighting vehicles were set on fire after kamikaze drone strikes by Ukrainian pilots in the Lymansky direction.
  • The Khortytsia operational-strategic troop group released a video of the burning Russian armored vehicles in the Lyman direction.
  • A video surfaced online showing the Russian occupiers testing a new 'miracle tank' resembling a barn in the Krasnohorivka area.
  • The volunteer of the 24th separate assault battalion 'Aidar' shared a humorous video featuring the Russian 'miracle tank'.

Russian "tank sheds" and BMPs were burning in the Lyman direction

The Khortytsia operational-strategic troop group announced this in Telegram and released the corresponding video.

In the Lymansky direction, the pilots of the battalion of unmanned systems discovered the armored vehicles of the Russian invaders, in particular the "tank shed" and BMP.

The enemy's weapons were destroyed by the effective strikes of kamikaze drones.

The miraculous Russian tank was spotted again at the front

A video was published online showing how the Russian occupiers in the Krasnohorivka area (Novopavlivskyi direction — ed.) are testing their new "miracle tank" that looks more like a barn than a modern weapon.

It is worth noting that earlier it was also called "tank-turtle" or "flying elephant".

A new funny video was released by a volunteer of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" with the call sign "Osman".

