Watch: the AFU destroyed the "tank shed" and BMP of the Russian army in the Lyman direction

Pilots of the unmanned systems battalion of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle of the Russian invaders in the Lyman direction.

Russian "tank sheds" and BMPs were burning in the Lyman direction

The Khortytsia operational-strategic troop group announced this in Telegram and released the corresponding video.

In the Lymansky direction, the pilots of the battalion of unmanned systems discovered the armored vehicles of the Russian invaders, in particular the "tank shed" and BMP.

The enemy's weapons were destroyed by the effective strikes of kamikaze drones.

The miraculous Russian tank was spotted again at the front

A video was published online showing how the Russian occupiers in the Krasnohorivka area (Novopavlivskyi direction — ed.) are testing their new "miracle tank" that looks more like a barn than a modern weapon.

It is worth noting that earlier it was also called "tank-turtle" or "flying elephant".

A new funny video was released by a volunteer of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" with the call sign "Osman".