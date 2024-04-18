AFU posts footage of Russian "wonder tank", spotted again at frontline
Ukraine
AFU posts footage of Russian "wonder tank", spotted again at frontline

Russian tank
Source:  online.ua

The Russian invaders are doing everything possible to protect their equipment from Ukrainian drones. However, most of their "inventions" are extremely strange, including the tank of the Russian Federation, which looks like an ordinary shed.

The miraculous Russian tank was spotted again at the front

A video was published online showing how the Russian occupiers in the Krasnohorivka area (Novopavlivskyi direction — ed.) are testing their new "wonder tank" that looks more like a barn than a modern weapon.

It is worth noting that it was also called "tank turtle" or "flying elephant" earlier.

A new funny video was released by a volunteer of the 24th separate assault battalion "Aidar" with the call sign "Osman".

"The dodger near Krasnohorivka," he commented on the new invention of the Russians.

Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko also responded to the Russians' development.

A "wonder tank"that looks like a turtle is rolling again near Krasnohorivka. The shed made of armour plates, which the Russian "Kulibins" installed on it, is supposed to protect this tank from drones. The tank has limited maneuverability and the tower cannot be turned, but it turns out that all these qualities have lost their meaning in conditions when a combat vehicle has only a few minutes on the battlefield, the journalist notes ironically.

He also draws attention to the fact that such a Russian tank is more of a battering ram with like cannons during a real offensive.

It is quite possible that his purpose is to reach the Ukrainian positions and try to break through them.

How Ukrainians react to the Russian tank shed:

  • What kind of shed is there? Chicken coop!;

  • Is this, like, their disguise? Or what?;

  • he is now effectively incapacitated;

  • Our only lack of heavy armoured vehicles gives "life" to this junk;

  • Is this the same German tank from Kalambur scatch?;

  • So, the Russians are trying to do something against our drones because drones turned out to be one of the main factors in the war.

Photo: screenshot

General Staff Latest: AFU destroys more than 700 invaders, 15 artillery systems and 4 tanks

