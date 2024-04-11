NATO says Ukraine destroyed two-thirds of Russian tanks by FPV drones

One of the NATO representatives stated on condition of anonymity that the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently destroyed 66% of Russian tanks with the help of cheap FPV drones.

FPV drones help Ukraine deter the advance of the Russian army

Despite the fact that the large-scale losses of Russians due to drones can be considered a success of the Armed Forces, it also shows that Ukrainian soldiers currently have no alternative.

Ukraine has long faced a severe shortage of artillery shells and other weapons because many of its allies are slowing down the supply process.

To compensate for this, Ukrainian forces use FPV drones for a number of tasks during the war, including surveillance and attacks on enemy positions. Some drones are equipped with explosives, they are controlled remotely through a video screen, the publication notes. Share

What are the disadvantages of FPV drones?

The main disadvantage will always be that they will never be able to replace ammunition and other weapons, despite all their efficiency, mobility and low cost.

We produce many drones, but they are not an alternative to any weapon. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

It should also not be forgotten that these drones have a relatively short range of 9.5 km. It is precisely in this that they cannot compete with either missiles or artillery.

What's more, according to Rob Lee, a senior fellow in the Eurasian program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, drones are only accurate 50% of the time.

This means that Ukrainian soldiers are forced to launch waves of drone attacks to destroy the tank.