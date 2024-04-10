Zelenskyy names reasons for AFU failure counteroffensive in 2023 summer: details

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2023 was probably doomed to failure from the very beginning.
Why AFU failed to conduct a successful counteroffensive in the summer of 2023
The head of state emphasised that the Kremlin already knew about the plans of the Ukrainian military in advance.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine itself is to blame for several problems.
He noted that the Ukrainian military did not have enough necessary equipment at the beginning of the counteroffensive.
At the same time, the president noted the positive side of the Armed Forces' counteroffensive last year.
Zelenskyy also stated that there are plans for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024.
What Zelenskyy says to his son about Ukraine's victory
Journalists of the German publication Bild note that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told them how he communicates with his son about the war in Ukraine and the victory over Russia.
According to journalists, Zelenskyy is becoming severe and challenging again.
At the same time, in an interview with Politico, Zelenskyy criticized former President Donald Trump's statements about the need for territorial concessions to Russia from Ukraine.
The president noted that he is ready to listen to Trump's proposals regarding the end of the war in Ukraine but called the options for territorial concessions in exchange for an end to aggression and terror on the part of Russia frankly primitive.
