Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Defense forces of Ukraine have destroyed 102 tank battalions of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the year
Since the beginning of 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 3,179 tanks of the Russian army. The Ukrainian military actually disabled 102 tank battalions of the occupiers in ten months.

  • Ukrainian armed forces destroyed 102 tank battalions of the Russian Federation in 2024.
  • The Ukrainian military is constantly attacking Russian equipment, destroying more than 3,000 tanks in ten months.
  • Russia's losses from the destroyed tanks can amount to approximately 9 billion dollars, causing financial problems for the country.
  • Information about the successful operations of the Ukrainian military on Tanker's Day and the level of damage to the occupiers' equipment.
  • Daily losses of the Russian army include destroyed tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, aircraft and other weapons.

Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have hit more than 3,000 tanks of the Russian Federation

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a particularly successful day was May 12, which the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called "the day of the tankman" for the Russian army, when an entire tank battalion — 31 tanks — was hit.

Photo — mod.gov.ua

According to estimates, such losses can cost Russia about 9 billion dollars, based on the average world prices for armored vehicles.

For comparison, 9 billion dollars is approximately 16 annual budgets of the city of Chelyabinsk, where the environmental situation is one of the worst in the Russian Federation. However, instead of solving internal social problems, the Russian authorities continue to spend huge sums on war, the report said.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9,208 (+15) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 18,581 (+43) units;

  • artillery systems — 20,150 (+29) units;

  • RSZV — 1245 units;

  • air defense equipment — 996 (+2) units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,309 (+29) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,631 (+2) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,278 (+41) units;

  • special equipment — 3587 units.

