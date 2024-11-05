Defense forces of Ukraine have destroyed 102 tank battalions of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 3,179 tanks of the Russian army. The Ukrainian military actually disabled 102 tank battalions of the occupiers in ten months.
Since the beginning of the year, the Defense Forces have hit more than 3,000 tanks of the Russian Federation
As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a particularly successful day was May 12, which the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called "the day of the tankman" for the Russian army, when an entire tank battalion — 31 tanks — was hit.
According to estimates, such losses can cost Russia about 9 billion dollars, based on the average world prices for armored vehicles.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,208 (+15) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,581 (+43) units;
artillery systems — 20,150 (+29) units;
RSZV — 1245 units;
air defense equipment — 996 (+2) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,309 (+29) units;
cruise missiles — 2,631 (+2) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,278 (+41) units;
special equipment — 3587 units.
