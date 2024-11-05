Since the beginning of 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 3,179 tanks of the Russian army. The Ukrainian military actually disabled 102 tank battalions of the occupiers in ten months.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a particularly successful day was May 12, which the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called "the day of the tankman" for the Russian army, when an entire tank battalion — 31 tanks — was hit.

Photo — mod.gov.ua

According to estimates, such losses can cost Russia about 9 billion dollars, based on the average world prices for armored vehicles.

According to estimates, such losses can cost Russia about 9 billion dollars, based on the average world prices for armored vehicles.

For comparison, 9 billion dollars is approximately 16 annual budgets of the city of Chelyabinsk, where the environmental situation is one of the worst in the Russian Federation. However, instead of solving internal social problems, the Russian authorities continue to spend huge sums on war, the report said.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: