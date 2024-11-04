General Staff: there have been 132 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 04/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, areas of border settlements came under the influence of enemy fire. Among them are Pavlivka, Oleksandrivka, Vidrodenivske, Rogizne, Zhuravka, Znob-Trubchevska.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of Chasov Yar and Stupochky. Two clashes are still ongoing.

On the Siverskyi direction, the invaders once unsuccessfully stormed the position of our defenders in the area of Bilogorivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Zarichny, and Torsky during the day. Five clashes have ended, 13 are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy started storming the positions of our units nine times near Kindrashyvka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Veshnevoy, Lozova, Kruglyakivka. Three of them are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, four enemy attacks are currently underway in the Vovchansk region. Two more attacks have already been repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried five times to improve their position in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka settlements. Ukrainian soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The occupiers dropped two aerial bombs in the Diliivka area.

Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made eleven attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsky direction. Fighting continues near Promeny, Lysivka, Selydovoy, Yuryivka and Vyshnevoy. Kalinove was hit by KAB and NAR.

The hottest now is in the Kurakhiv direction, where 51 enemy attacks have already been recorded in the areas of Vovchenko, Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Gostre, Maksimivka, Antonivka, Dalnye, Katerynivka and Elizavetivka settlements. In the area of Kreminnaya Balka, the occupiers are making efforts — they have conducted 19 assaults, nine of which are ongoing.

Two skirmishes are ongoing in the Vremivskyi direction near Trudovoy. Three attacks today have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Orikhov direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the directions of Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Stepovoy and Orikhov. The enemy dropped five guided aerial bombs along Tavriysky and in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.