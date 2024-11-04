General Staff: there have been 132 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has continued offensive actions, the number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 132. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhiv and Lyman directions.
Points of attention
- There have been 132 skirmishes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day.
- The enemy is most active in the Kurakhiv and Lyman directions, with continuous attacks on different front lines.
- Ukrainian troops have successfully repelled numerous enemy attacks across various regions, showcasing resilience and defense capabilities.
- The General Staff reports significant losses on the Russian side, with 1,300 invaders eliminated in a day and numerous units of military equipment destroyed.
- The current operational information highlights the severity of the situation, with ongoing artillery shelling and attacks on settlements in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
Actual situation at the front on November 4
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 04/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, areas of border settlements came under the influence of enemy fire. Among them are Pavlivka, Oleksandrivka, Vidrodenivske, Rogizne, Zhuravka, Znob-Trubchevska.
In the Kharkiv direction, four enemy attacks are currently underway in the Vovchansk region. Two more attacks have already been repelled.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy started storming the positions of our units nine times near Kindrashyvka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Veshnevoy, Lozova, Kruglyakivka. Three of them are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Zarichny, and Torsky during the day. Five clashes have ended, 13 are ongoing.
On the Siverskyi direction, the invaders once unsuccessfully stormed the position of our defenders in the area of Bilogorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the areas of Chasov Yar and Stupochky. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried five times to improve their position in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka settlements. Ukrainian soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The occupiers dropped two aerial bombs in the Diliivka area.
Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made eleven attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsky direction. Fighting continues near Promeny, Lysivka, Selydovoy, Yuryivka and Vyshnevoy. Kalinove was hit by KAB and NAR.
The hottest now is in the Kurakhiv direction, where 51 enemy attacks have already been recorded in the areas of Vovchenko, Illinka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Gostre, Maksimivka, Antonivka, Dalnye, Katerynivka and Elizavetivka settlements. In the area of Kreminnaya Balka, the occupiers are making efforts — they have conducted 19 assaults, nine of which are ongoing.
Two skirmishes are ongoing in the Vremivskyi direction near Trudovoy. Three attacks today have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders.
In the Orikhov direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the directions of Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Stepovoy and Orikhov. The enemy dropped five guided aerial bombs along Tavriysky and in the area of Malaya Tokmachka.
One enemy assault was successfully repulsed in the Dnieper direction . At the same time, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Mykolaivka by NARs.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9193 (+11) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,538 (+15) units;
artillery systems — 20,121 (+35) units;
RSZV — 1245 (+1) units;
air defense equipment — 994 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 18,280 (+93) units;
cruise missiles — 2,629 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 28,237 (+77) units;
special equipment — 3587 (+3) units.
