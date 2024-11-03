The Armed Forces destroyed more than 10,000 Russian soldiers and 69 tanks in a week

During the period from October 27 to November 3, the Russian occupiers lost 10,050 soldiers in the war. Also, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,550 units of weapons and equipment of the Russian army.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in a week

According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from October 27 to November 3, the enemy lost about 10,050 personnel.

In addition, the Armed Forces managed to destroy:

69 tanks;

168 combat armored vehicles;

265 artillery systems;

4 RSZV;

10 air defense systems;

600 units of auto equipment;

42 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders destroyed four enemy missiles and 388 drones.

Photo — t.me/Pavliuk_KSV

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,410 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: