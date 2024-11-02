According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,270 Russian invaders and repelled 145 enemy attacks.

What is happening at the front

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian occupiers made one unsuccessful attack attempt in the Vovchansk region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy launched 5 unsuccessful attacks near Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzovo.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, war criminals from the Russian army tried unsuccessfully 16 times to advance in the direction of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terni and in the Serebryansky forest. There is currently another battle going on there.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 3 enemy attacks were recorded in the area of Stupochki.

In the direction of Toretsk, 3 attacks by Russian invaders near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka were repulsed. The enemy suffered losses and was forced to retreat.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 39 assault and offensive attempts by Russian invaders in the direction of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Suhy Yar, Myrolyubivka, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Novogrodivka, and Selidove.

The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy and Premen, where the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks.

The General Staff notes that the situation in the Kurakhovo region remains the most tense. Here, the Ukrainian military repulsed 52 attempts of the Russian occupiers near Ostrivskyi, Ilyinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vovchenka, Maksimilianivka, Dalnyi, Antonivka, and Katerynivka.

The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Antonivka, Novoselidivka and Illinka.

In addition, the enemy carried out four assaults on our positions in the areas of Trudovoy and Maksimivka.

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and actively undermine the offensive potential of the enemy in the rear.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian occupiers

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one radar station, one anti-aircraft vehicle, three personnel concentration areas, one UAV command post, one UAV depot and one more control point of the invaders, the General Staff reports. Share