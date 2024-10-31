General Staff: AFU repelled 79 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day on October 31, the enemy has continued offensive actions, the number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 79. The Russian army is most active in the Lymansky, Pokrovsky, and Kurakhiv directions.

Actual situation at the front on October 31

Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, areas of border settlements came under the influence of enemy fire. Among them are Pokrovka, Bachivsk, Shalygine, Novenke, Leonivka, Basivka, Pavlivka and Korenyok.

It is also currently known about seven air strikes on the Kursk region, during which the enemy dropped 13 air bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, an enemy attack is currently underway in the Vovchansk region. Two enemy attacks have already been repulsed near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction , the enemy began storming the positions of our units near Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Zagryzovo, Lozova, Berestovo, and Vyshnevo seven times. Six clashes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction , the invading army carried out 12 attacks on the positions of Ukrainians in the direction of Katerynivka, Stepovoy, Grekivka, Terni and in the Serebryansk forest. Eight clashes have ended, four are ongoing. The occupiers were beaten by NARs in Serebryansk forest.

In the Toretsk direction , the enemy twice tried to improve his position. Ukrainian soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The occupier dropped four air bombs in the Katerynivka area.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made ten attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsky direction. Fighting continues near Promeny, Lysivka and Vishnevoy. Myrolyubivka and Myrnograd were hit by KABs.

22 enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of Novoselidivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Novodmytrivka, Ostrivskyi, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Elizavetivka in the Kurakhiv direction. In the Antonivka district, the occupiers conducted ten assaults, three of which are ongoing.

There are two skirmishes in the Vremivsk direction near Bogoyavlenka and Trudovoy. Two attacks today have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the direction of Orihiv , the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Novodanilivka. The enemy dropped eight guided aerial bombs on Yurkivka, Tavriysky and in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka.

Two enemy assaults were successfully repelled in the Dnieper direction.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,310 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: