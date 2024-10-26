General Staff: 90 skirmishes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Areas of settlements such as Khrinivka, Oleksandrivka, Yablunivka, Basivka, Timofiivka and Pokrovka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also carried out an airstrike in the Khrapiv region, dropping two guided bombs.

As of this time, the enemy has carried out 18 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 29 air defense systems.

Seven combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled four Russian attacks in the Vovchansk and Staritsa districts. Three more clashes near Staritsa are still ongoing.

Five assault actions of the invaders were repulsed by our soldiers near Kindrashyvka, Synkivka, Kruglyakivka, Berestovo and Pershotravnevo in the Kupyansk direction. There are three more skirmishes near Kruglyakivka and Kindrashyvka. The enemy actively uses aviation. Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Zagryzovo were hit by anti-aircraft missiles, and Berestov was also hit by unguided aerial missiles.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is attacking in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Torsky, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 12 clashes in this direction, of which four are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of ​​Bilogorivka, one skirmish is still ongoing.