General Staff: 90 skirmishes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day on October 26, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 90. The occupiers continue to carry out attacks in almost all directions of the east and south of Ukraine, especially actively in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. The defense forces are holding the lines and taking all necessary measures to prevent a defense breakthrough.
Current situation at the front on October 26
Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Areas of settlements such as Khrinivka, Oleksandrivka, Yablunivka, Basivka, Timofiivka and Pokrovka came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also carried out an airstrike in the Khrapiv region, dropping two guided bombs.
As of this time, the enemy has carried out 18 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 29 air defense systems.
Seven combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled four Russian attacks in the Vovchansk and Staritsa districts. Three more clashes near Staritsa are still ongoing.
Five assault actions of the invaders were repulsed by our soldiers near Kindrashyvka, Synkivka, Kruglyakivka, Berestovo and Pershotravnevo in the Kupyansk direction. There are three more skirmishes near Kruglyakivka and Kindrashyvka. The enemy actively uses aviation. Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Zagryzovo were hit by anti-aircraft missiles, and Berestov was also hit by unguided aerial missiles.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, is attacking in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Torsky, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 12 clashes in this direction, of which four are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the area of Bilogorivka, one skirmish is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops near Shcherbinivka six times. So far, three attacks have been repelled.
It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Mykolaivka, and Selidovoy. So far, the enemy has made 20 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions, 12 attacks have already been repelled by our defenders. The occupiers dropped an aerial bomb in the Mirnograd area.
In the Kurakhiv direction, eleven clashes continue in the areas of Izmailivka, Stepanivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Gostre, Dalnye, Antonivka, Elizavetivka, Katerynivka. Seven enemy assaults have already been repulsed by our defenders.
In the Orihiv direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Novodanilivka area. The invaders actively used aviation in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Mali Shcherbaki.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The occupiers launched an aerial attack on the settlement of Lviv, using unguided aerial missiles.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2024
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.10.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 687,600 (+1,690) people,
tanks — 9,109 (+12) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,332 (+45) units,
artillery systems — 19,782 (+29) units,
RSZV — 1,240 (+2) units,
air defense equipment — 984 (+2) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,726 (+56),
cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,460 (+95) units,
of special equipment — 3541 (+6).
