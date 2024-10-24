General Staff: 101 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff: 101 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
The defense forces of Ukraine are restraining the advance of the Russian occupiers and are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. By this time, the number of combat clashes had increased to 101.

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively engaging Russian invaders in 101 combat clashes, successfully repelling enemy attacks in various regions.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,240 Russian invaders and destroyed a significant amount of military equipment, including tanks, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
  • Various regions in Ukraine have experienced enemy attacks through airstrikes, artillery fire, and ground assaults, with Ukrainian soldiers holding their defense steadfastly.
  • The ongoing conflict showcases the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian soldiers in defending their territory against the Russian occupiers.
  • The operational information provided by the General Staff highlights the intensity of the clashes and the substantial impact on the Russian army's losses in equipment and personnel.

Current situation at the front on October 24

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/24/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, the communities of Novenke, Loknya, Basivka, Knyazhychi, Turya, and Shalygine settlements of the Sumy region suffered from the fire of enemy artillery and mortars; Leonivka, Chernihiv region. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of Basivka, Bilovodiv and Velika Pysarivka.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units in the Staritsa area seven times.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces eight times in the areas of Golubivka, Pischany, Lozova, Kruglyakivka, and Vyshnevo. Five clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Petropavlivka, Andriivka and Kupyansk with sixteen NARs and four KABs.

  • In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions in a day near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Grekivka, Tverdohlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske, and Serebryanka, two clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.

  • The enemy once tried to break through the defense of our positions in the area of the village of Vyimka in the Siverskyi direction . The situation is under the control of the defenders of Ukraine.

  • In the Kramatorsk area, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by Russian invaders near Chasovoy Yar and Predtechyny.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the aggressor carried out four aerial strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs on residential areas and civil infrastructure of the city of Toretsk.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Novotoretsky, Promen, Lysivka, Krasny Yar, Selidovoy, Sukhoi Yar, Mykolaivka, Krutoy Yar, and Mykhailivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 28 enemy attacks, two skirmishes are still ongoing.

  • In the direction of Kurakhiv, the enemy army attacked 10 times in the direction of the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Zoryane, Kreminna Balka, Novomykolaivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka, and Kostyantynivka. Nine attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.

  • In the direction of Vremivsk, two enemy attacks took place in the direction of Bogoyavlenka.

  • In the Orihiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault near Novodanilivka, while the enemy used assault aircraft near the settlement of Mali Shcherbaki.

  • In the Kursk region, enemy aircraft continue to raze their villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have carried out 16 airstrikes with 18 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,240 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9,090 (+2) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 18,254 (+25) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,719 (+45) units;

  • RSZV — 1236 (+2) units;

  • air defense equipment — 981 units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,597 (+108) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,625 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,286 (+69) units;

  • special equipment — 3513 (+4) units.

